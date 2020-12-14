Manchester school board members voted Monday to approve winter athletics at city schools, while the district will continue to operate in full remote learning status until at least early 2021.
The vote was 12-3, with James Porter, Art Beaudry and Nicole Leapley opposed. Mayor Joyce Craig voted in for winter sports, but said she couldn’t support wrestling at this time.
Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt said he supported winter athletics at city schools, given the lengthy list of protocols school officials put together.
“The social and emotional health of our students is paramount right now,” said Goldhardt. “Anything we can do to help them in a safe way. I myself support what has been presented tonight. I think it’s what’s best for our students.”
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association Council has unanimously approved winter sports for the 2020-2021 school year and is waiving the bylaw that requires schools play a minimum number of games in their divisions to qualify for the postseason.
Christine Pariseau Telge, athletic director for the Manchester School District, submitted a memo to board members last month seeking approval for high school basketball, spirit, swimming, gymnastics, Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, wrestling, hockey and indoor track.
The school board voted to table the issue twice in November, each time citing a desire for more information from state and local health officials.
Monday’s vote was preceded by nearly an hour of pubic comment, with school board clerk Angela Carey reading 38 emails, nearly all in favor of allowing winter sports.
Several high school principals spoke in support of winter sports.
“We know that the numbers continue to increase steadily, and that is not a good thing,” said Manchester High School West Principal Rick Dichard. “I know there is an associated risk, but our students and families should have the choice to allow or not allow their students to play.”
“As a school board, it is your job to offer opportunities, not to take them away,” said Manchester High School Central Principal John Vacarezza. “We do not want to be the high school district that takes away sports, because once we do that we can't go back. It seems like a decision the children of Manchester want.”
City health director Anna Thomas said 295 students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the school year, and 1,094 students and staff have been asked to quarantine due to possible exposure to the virus.
“I don’t think anyone is arguing the benefit of sports,” said Thomas. "I don’t think anyone is arguing the social-emotional effects of this pandemic on our youth. The voices you will not hear from tonight are the 133 residents we've lost and their families who have had to mourn their loss.”
“There were comments that we have to give our students opportunities,” said Beaudry. “Yes we do. But we have to give them opportunities that are safe. I'm erring on the side of caution, I’m erring on the side of health care professionals who say we should be cautious.”
“Ultimately everything we do, we have to be sure that our students and our teachers and our coaches are healthy.”
“I’m a little concerned that we’re putting sports before in-person learning,” said Leapley. “Sports are very good for kids. I have boundless empathy for our kids. I understand not having a season is devastating for those students.”
In a memo to school board members, Manchester Health Department Chief Operations Officer Phil Alexakos — without offering a specific recommendation — points out the new daily COVID-19 case rate in Manchester is “nearly three times greater” than it was during the height of the first wave of the pandemic in April and May of 2020.
“Community transmission metrics are significantly worse now than during the fall sports season, in which we experienced less than 10 new cases per 100,000 population,” writes Alexakos. “Currently, if the winter sports season continues, activities would be conducted with a new case rate that is 8 times higher than it was in the fall -- 81.7 new cases per 100,000 as of Dec. 7.”
Alexakos also writes that indoor activities are inherently riskier for the transmission of COVID-19 than those that take place outdoors due to ventilation and air flow.
According to a memo from Telge, divisional athletic directors have developed regionalized schedules for most sports, keeping travel at a minimum.
Schedules also would be shortened, with games possibly beginning the week of Jan. 17 and running for five or six weeks, with open tournament play at the end of the season.
No spectators will be permitted at indoor games in the city “following recommendations from the Manchester Health Department,” Telge wrote.
COVID-19 guidelines and protocols will be in place for all teams, Telge wrote.
Those protocols include:
• All athletes will be required to wear masks in and out of facilities;
• All athletes will be required to wear masks during warmups, on the bench and when social distancing can not be achieved;
• Basketball and hockey athletes will be required to wear masks during game play;
• Cheer and wrestling athletes will be required to wear masks during all warmups, practices and any downtimes. Wrestling and cheer athletes will be kept in small pods to minimize interaction with other teammates. Cheer athletes are allowed to remove masks during stunting only, due to physical safety concerns;
• All home and visiting coaches will wear masks at all times;
• All basketball and hockey athletes won’t be allowed to participate in any travel, club, AAU, rec or CYO team during the winter season, whether the team is in or out of competition season;
• All athletes agree to remain in remote status throughout the winter sports season, should the Manchester School District return to in-person/hybrid teaching.