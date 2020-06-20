Instead of packing the Southern New Hampshire University arena, Manchester graduates and a limited number of family members on Saturday marked commencement spread out across the Northeast Delta Dental field, home of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.
The Memorial High School and Manchester School of Technology classes of 2020 sat in folding chairs on the field six feet apart, following similar stadium ceremonies for Bow and Goffstown high schools last week.
Only a few members of each graduate’s family could attend the ceremonies, to make sure they could keep a six-foot distance in the stands. There was no school band to play Pomp and Circumstance, no singer for the national anthem — only recordings.
“I’m sure no one expected to be graduating in a baseball diamond, but that makes it all the more memorable,” said Memorial High School salutatorian Cameron Adams.
Memorial Principal Arthur L. Adamakos said he was happy the graduates got to experience a real, in-person ceremony together, after the sudden shift to remote learning in March.
“They needed this day. I needed this day,” Adamakos said.
The ceremony also served as a farewell for Adamakos, who is retiring after 23 years as principal and four decades in Manchester schools.
From a podium set up at the front of the pitcher’s mound, Adamakos introduced the school’s three assistant principals, standing on the bases, and thanked the 22 Memorial teachers who volunteered to shepherd the graduates around the field. Memorial teachers did not attend the 2019 graduation, to protest what was then an ongoing contract dispute. The teachers’ union and the city came to an agreement this spring, after almost two years of negotiations.
Class president Evan Deary urged the graduates.
“Don’t hang onto what we could have had,” Deary said. “Instead think about what we did have, and appreciate it.”
As Deary spoke, stadium workers wiped down railings in the stands.
“Today, I’d give nearly anything to go back to school,” said valedictorian Lela Connors. “Do what makes you happy because life is too short to do anything else.”
Adamakos wiped down the podium between speakers. “Just sprucing up!” he joked.
At the Manchester School of Technology graduation, class president Victoria Williams noted the health science students thrust onto the front lines of the pandemic this spring, working in nursing homes. The pandemic has tested every student, she said.
“As a result of this pandemic, we realized the amount of potential and motivation we had in us,” Williams said.
There were no handshakes from the superintendent as the classes of 2020 collected their diplomas, nor hugs from favorite teachers. Just a few fist bumps as the graduates walked across home plate, and made their way into the world.