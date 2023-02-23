The Lebanon School District on Thursday announced the appointment of Manchester School District Assistant Superintendent Amy Allen as its superintendent of schools, effective July 1.
“We are excited to welcome Amy Allen to the Lebanon Schools and to our community,” said
“She is a seasoned administrator whose talents and abilities are well matched to our needs. The School Board is confident that Ms. Allen will build on our district’s strong, positive, and diverse learning environment,” Lebanon School Board Chair Richard Milius said in a news release.
Allen was selected after a nationwide search facilitated by The Bryan Group, a recruiting firm that specializes in a research, data, and competency-based process to identify educational leaders.
“This is a bittersweet moment for me, as I’m excited to lead Lebanon schools but also sad to leave Manchester,” Allen said. “I am grateful for the opportunity I’ve had here and proud of the work we’ve done, and I’m so excited to see the team here keep moving forward. Ultimately, the opportunity to join another great school system in Lebanon, which also brings me closer to my family and where I grew up, was too good to pass up.”
Allen was promoted to assistant superintendent in Oct. 2017. She was assistant principal of student services at Hillside Middle School before being named principal at Parker-Varney Elementary School in 2013.
During her time at Parker-Varney, Allen focused on raising achievement for all students, closing the achievement gap, preparing students for college and careers, and providing support for her faculty and staff to accomplish those goals.
“On behalf of the District, we congratulate Amy on being named superintendent of schools for Lebanon School District,” said Manchester Superintendent of Schools Jennifer Gillis. “We are incredibly happy for her. Lebanon was clearly able to see the passion and knowledge she brings to this work. In her roles as an assistant principal, principal and assistant superintendent, Amy has made a great impact on the lives of our students, staff and families. She leaves some big shoes to fill, and we will miss her very much.”
The Milford School District has struck a balance-in-progress, keeping its transgender student procedures unchanged as it works on a plan to build private stalls in order to meet the needs of all students.