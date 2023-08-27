Free haircuts
Nahvydian Payne gets a free back-to-school haircut from Luis Ruiz, owner of the West Side Barbershop in Manchester on Sunday during an event held at Get Faded Barber Shop. Nahvydian is going into the second grade this fall.

 Jodie Andruskevich/Union Leader

A line with dozens of people formed outside Get Faded Barber Shop on Manchester’s West Side for hours Sunday for kids to get free haircuts before returning to school.

One of them was 7-year-old Gio DeJesus, who got his hair buzzed with intricate fades. He smiled as barber Luis Ruiz held up a mirror to show off his new haircut. Gio said he is excited to return to the Gossler Park School for the second grade.

