Nahvydian Payne gets a free back-to-school haircut from Luis Ruiz, owner of the West Side Barbershop in Manchester on Sunday during an event held at Get Faded Barber Shop. Nahvydian is going into the second grade this fall.
A line with dozens of people formed outside Get Faded Barber Shop on Manchester’s West Side for hours Sunday for kids to get free haircuts before returning to school.
One of them was 7-year-old Gio DeJesus, who got his hair buzzed with intricate fades. He smiled as barber Luis Ruiz held up a mirror to show off his new haircut. Gio said he is excited to return to the Gossler Park School for the second grade.
“It tells a lot about a person right off the bat,” said Hector Gomez of Manchester, Gio’s stepfather. “I love for them to have their own styles, so that they can feel like themselves.”
The family also has children going into the first, fourth and eighth grades.
The haircuts for both boys and girls will help many families who also need to buy school supplies and new clothes for their children.
Kym Lozada, who opened Get Faded in February, heard about a similar event in Nashua last year and wanted to give back to the city. She promoted the event on multiple Facebook groups and by word of mouth.
“I feel like it helps, especially for kids with self-esteem issues and everything else,” she said. “Get a nice haircut and they can feel a little better about themselves when they do go back. I just think it is important.”
The inside of the shop had five stations while some got their haircuts or styled outdoors in the parking lot. “Kidz Bop” music played from Lozada’s iPhone with hits like “I gotta feeling” and “Happy.”
Two barbers, including Ruiz, volunteered from The West Side Barbershop on Kelley Street.
“It’s a positive thing and great to have the whole community involved,” Lozada said.
Jessica Paris’ daughter, Amelia, got her hair trimmed before returning to Parker-Varney School for the third grade. She lit up after the stylist was done with her hair, complete with a pink highlight.
“It feels lighter,” Amelia said of her hair after getting out of the chair.
Paris said she recently spent $500 for shoes, outfits and supplies for her two children.
“”It is nice to do it for the kids,” Paris said. “They had food and backpacks for the kids who needed supplies.”
The event, which ran from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., also featured free food, school supplies, a bounce house and other activities.
“This is all for the kids,” Gomez said. “Who can ask for anything else?”
He said it was great to get many in the community together.
“We needs more stuff like this, we honestly do,” he said. “So people can see that not everybody is hostile and bad. There is so much negative things going on right now. We need more postive things right now.”
