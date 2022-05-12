Meet the new boss, who is the same as the most recent boss.
Jenn Gillis has been appointed superintendent of the Manchester School District, effective immediately. She has been serving as the district’s interim superintendent since Feb. 14.
Gillis was chosen after John Goldhardt resigned as superintendent of the Manchester School District on Feb. 11, with more than a year left on his contract.
Gillis’ contract includes a starting salary of $177,100 for a three-year term, with an option to renew for one year, commencing immediately.
“I want to thank the Board of School Committee for the opportunity to serve as Superintendent of the Manchester School District,” said Gillis in a statement. “I’m thrilled to be able to continue to serve our community. We have a lot of important work ahead of us, but everything we do — everything we can achieve — will come through our collective efforts. I’m looking forward to the continued work with our students, district staff, families, elected officials and community partners.”
Mayor Joyce Craig said Gillis has a “deep understanding of our community, a keen eye for detail and process, and a strong commitment to ensuring that all of our students have access to a quality education.”
“Since taking on the role of interim superintendent, she has proven herself to be a coalition builder, who has the trust of students, staff and parents, and I look forward to continuing to work with her,” said Craig in a statement.
School board vice chair Jim O’Connell, who chaired the district’s superintendent search committee, said he was proud the district reached a unanimous decision on a new leader.
“The board heard the clear voice of the people of Manchester who resoundingly told us that they wanted a candidate who had local knowledge and who was ready to take up the reins leading our city forward immediately,” said O’Connell. “Dr. Gillis has proven herself to be a great interim superintendent, and I am confident that she will lead us to not just meet but exceed the goals in our strategic plan.”
Sue Hannan, president of the Manchester Education Association, said the city teachers union congratulated Gillis on her appointment.
“We have worked well together all the way back to her days as a principal,” said Hannan. “She is thoughtful and communicates well to all staff. We appreciate her pragmatic methods, and her consideration of each idea, issue and suggestion we bring to her. There is a lot of work to do, and the district is experiencing unprecedented upheaval. We feel we can work with Dr. Gillis and (assistant superintendent) Ms. (Amy) Allen to move the district forward.”
School board member Leslie Want said she’s proud of the school board for choosing the “most qualified candidate.”
“I believe we’ve chosen the person the community wanted, because she checks all of the boxes that the community is looking for,” said Want. “She has tremendous leadership qualities that she’s demonstrated over and over again.”
The superintendent position was posted in March and was advertised both locally and nationally, with 15 candidates submitting applications. Human Resources personnel determined 10 of the applications were incomplete, school officials announced last week.
“Of the remaining five applications, it was determined three did not meet the qualifications,” school officials said in a news release. Qualifications included possessing New Hampshire certification for superintendent of schools.
School board members have yet to reveal the identity of the second candidate. Gillis appeared to be the only candidate in attendance at City Hall for Wednesday’s school board meeting.
“The second candidate was from outside the state and so the decision was whether to listen to the will of the people which was to hire someone with Manchester knowledge, or to ignore that and go forward with an interview and assessment process,” O’Connell said Thursday.
Comments received during recent listening sessions held around the city indicated many stakeholders wanted to see someone with ties to Manchester get the job.
School board members last month authorized spending $7,600 to contract with New Hampshire Listens, a project of the University of New Hampshire Carsey School of Policy developed to promote dialogue and civic engagement in local communities, to organize the listening sessions.
Several emails submitted during the search process, contained in NH Listens report to the board, recommended Gillis for the job.
“Dr. Jenn Gillis should strongly be considered for this role, assuming she is even interested in it,” one email said. “The tone in her communications is clearly from a position of collaboration, understanding and desire to keep an upbeat and professional mindset. I’m fearful that another outside candidate with big ideas and plans will have the same challenges as the previous superintendents.”
“I would like to unequivocally support Jennifer Gillis for that position,” another email states. “As an employee of Manchester for the past eight years, I have seen superintendents (four to be exact), who don’t know the way our system works, come and go. It is disruptive at every level and eventually affects students and learning as well. However, Manchester has valuable gems within the administrative group that would serve us well, and take us to the top of educational excellence. One gem is Jenn Gillis.”
Gillis served as principal of Southside Middle School for four years, having come to the Manchester schools after serving six years as assistant principal at Mountain View Middle School in Goffstown.
In addition to her experience as a principal, Gillis spent nearly 15 years teaching, mentoring, coaching and advocating for students in public education. She worked in the field of brain injury rehabilitation before starting a career in public education.
Gillis earned a BS degree from Endicott College, an MBA from Franklin Pierce University and her doctorate from Plymouth State University.