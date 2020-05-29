Manchester Community College graduated its class of 2020 in an online ceremony Friday afternoon.
After a video showed a harpist in an empty library playing the national anthem, college president Brian Bicknell addressed the graduates watching the ceremony as it streamed on YouTube.
“We’ve all been challenged,” Bicknell said into his webcam. “We overcame challenges not seen in a century. Your success was fueled by an inner drive to succeed.”
He told the graduates the world needed their perseverance.
“What has brought us together is our common humanity, our devotion to scholarship and our allegiance to hard work. That’s the MCC way,” Bicknell said. “We’re empathetic, we’re grinders. We’re blue-collar intellectuals. We adapt and overcome.”
Kayla Lewis, the liberal arts graduate chosen as the student speaker, said she was thinking about the pandemic and the cancellation of in-person classes as a challenge.
“Yes this interruption sucked,” she said. But it was also a test of strength for her and her classmates. Graduation may not have looked the way they imagined it, she said, but the class of 2020 is graduating.
“I’m very proud of you, even if I’ve never met you before,” Lewis said.