Commercial real estate developer Dick Anagnost learned an important lesson early in his career: It pays to own your own building.
When he was in his early 20s, Anagnost started the first limousine company in New Hampshire. As the business grew, he needed a place to work on the car, and he rented a garage which desperately needed repairs.
“The plumbing didn’t work and the light bulb, the one light bulb that hung in it, was the quintessential Frankenstein bulb that when you flipped it on, it zapped all the bugs and then came on and intermittently went on and off,” Anagnost told a group of business people Wednesday.
After Anagnost fixed up the building and added more vehicles to his fleet, his landlord doubled his rent.
“I said, ‘How could you do this? We fixed up your building.’ He said, ‘Yeah, you fixed it up so nice, I can ask twice as much for it now.’ So, from that point forward, I became a real estate landlord, and every business I’ve ever had, I’ve owned the building,” Anagnost said.
The founder and president of Anagnost Companies in Manchester shared the lessons he’s learned during a University of New Hampshire CEO & Family Enterprise Center virtual presentation on Wednesday morning.
Anagnost was one of the first to spearhead the redevelopment of historic boarded up and abandoned properties in partnership with the city of Manchester. His projects have included the Chase Block building on Elm Street that is home to Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant, the Bond Building, the Dunlap Building and the McQuades Building. He helped bring Market Basket to Elm Street in Manchester and has been instrumental in the creation of over 2,000 units of workforce housing in the city.
Today, over 1,000 people are employed through Anagnost Investments, the parent to over a dozen enterprises scattered throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states.
But that doesn’t mean there weren’t some hard knocks along the way.
Anagnost credits his success to having the right business partners along the way and creating an environment where there is little leadership turnover.
“We put people in positions to succeed, and we utilize their skills that are key to all of our successes by putting them in those positions,” Anagnost said.
His words of advice for people who want to be successful in the business world? Have financial discipline, be flexible and go to work.
“I like to joke with my wife, and she gets very angry, that the business is my wife and that she is my mistress, and that’s why we have such a great relationship. But literally, when you’re in business and you are the owner of a business, you’re married to that business,” Anagnost said.
Anagnost lives in Bedford with his wife, Demetria. They have three sons, Alexander, Stavros and Demetri.
All three Anagnost children are involved in the family business.