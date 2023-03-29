Manchester Bishop Peter Libasci leaned down to a pile of dirt at a groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of Trinity High School, picked up a little bit with the tips of his fingers and put it in a handkerchief.

He plans to put it in a glass vial and create a plaque to commemorate the moment. Director of School Operations Steven McManus collected some of the dirt in an Altoids tin.

