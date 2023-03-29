Manchester Bishop Peter Libasci leaned down to a pile of dirt at a groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of Trinity High School, picked up a little bit with the tips of his fingers and put it in a handkerchief.
He plans to put it in a glass vial and create a plaque to commemorate the moment. Director of School Operations Steven McManus collected some of the dirt in an Altoids tin.
“They can say, ‘This is from the ground breaking’ and display it like a relic or something,” the bishop said after the ceremony.
Wednesday's groundbreaking for the 45,000-square-feet addition, which will cost more than $20 million, marks the largest investment in Catholic education in the Manchester diocese’s history. The project, which has been in planning since 2018, will be funded in part by a $5 million capital campaign.
St. Joseph Regional Junior High School, which includes grades 7 and 8, will be located in the new four-story addition. The school currently is located at the elementary school, Cardinal Lacroix Academy.
Alumni Hall will be torn down as part of the expansion. The project will be completed in multiple phases, with a classroom wing, library and main office built first. A gymnasium/auditorium and new chapel will be done in the second phase.
“This renovation and expansion project will help us to create a beautiful learning environment where the beauty of the school's exterior is going to be a reflection of all the beautiful things that happen inside,” Superintendent David Thibault said.
The schools have seen three consecutive years of enrollment growth. Trinity has 355 students, and St. Joseph has 103.
The diocese schools saw a 2.3% increase in 2020 and a 6.2% increase in 2021, reversing a 15-plus year trend of year-over-year declining enrollment, according to the school website.
Nathan Stanton, president of Trinity High School and St. Joseph, said the schools draw students from more than 40 cities and towns, and the expansion will serve students for decades to come. The project will provide increased security measures, advanced technology, a media center and a new robotics lab.
“These will add more opportunities to our curriculum tracking and our extended learning opportunities,” he said. “Bringing learning to life and our student success model to hundreds of more families.”
The contractor is Bonnette, Page & Stone Corp. of Laconia, which Stanton said was selected because they specialize in school construction. Much of the renovation work will be done when school is not in session.
The entire project is to be completed by 2025.
Senior Brian Mokua of Hooksett, who is class vice president and president of the National Honor Society, said he is excited about the project, though he won’t reap the benefits.
His brother, Emmanuel, will start at the school after the renovation is complete.
“I’m glad to be a part of it and the possibilities for the future,” Mokua said. “I’ve seen the best of both schools and know they are looking to expand to do more for the students. I’m excited to see what happens.”
Libasci offered a blessing during the ceremony.
“We will pierce this ground and from it will arise in due time the buildings that will house the teaching and the handing on of such great knowledge and insight and such deep rooted faith,” he said.
After the ceremony, Libasci called the groundbreaking a bright spot after years of declining enrollment in Catholic schools nationwide. He said student retention has been high.
“We had gone through such a time when Catholic schools were closing and emptying out. “People said, ‘Well, we can get this education anywhere for free,’” Libasci said. “And now they’re looking for a different education and the additional faith component with a particular moral and ethical code they are looking for.”
Mokua said he is still trying to decide what college he will attend.
“I’m definitely coming back to visit with no hesitation,” he said. “It’s been a family since I’ve been here.”
