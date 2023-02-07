The principal of Webster Elementary School returned to work Tuesday after nearly two weeks of being out on leave for unknown reasons.
Manchester school district spokesman Andrew Toland confirmed Tuesday that Webster Elementary School Principal Jenny Lynch has returned to work after being absent “for a short period of time.” Toland declined further comment on why Lynch was on leave.
Parents of students at Webster Elementary were notified of Lynch’s return in an email sent Tuesday.
“Principal Lynch is excited to return to continue the work of Webster in educating students,” the email said.
In the email, district officials thank Assistant Principal Megan Canning and network director Erin Murphy and Scott Young for their “diligence and support of students and staff at Webster” during Lynch’s absence.
Lynch was named principal at Webster Elementary School in June. She was formerly the assistant principal at Green Acres Elementary.
Lynch is a graduate of Manchester schools. She joined the district three years ago when she was named assistant principal at Green Acres.
Prior to that, Lynch spent most of her career teaching in Brookline. She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Rivier College and her certificate of advanced graduate studies at New England College.
Lynch replaced Nicole Doherty, who left Webster to serve as the district’s new executive director of teaching and learning. Doherty replaced Sherri Nichols, who was hired as the next superintendent of schools in Springfield, Vt.
No further information was available Tuesday.
Lynch was the second principal in the Manchester school district out on leave for unknown reasons in the past few months. Officials confirmed Parker-Varney Elementary School Principal Christopher MacDonald was out on leave in December and had been for “a couple months,” but would not comment on the reason “due to privacy concerns.”
On Tuesday, Toland said in a text message MacDonald’s status is “unchanged.”