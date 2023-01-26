The principal of Webster Elementary School is on paid leave, but Manchester school officials aren’t saying why.

Manchester school district spokesman Andrew Toland confirmed Thursday that Webster Elementary School Principal Jenny Lynch is “currently on leave,” saying Assistant Principal Megan Canning is “in the building with direct support” from network director Erin Murphy.

Thursday, January 26, 2023
Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Monday, January 23, 2023