The principal of Webster Elementary School is on paid leave, but Manchester school officials aren’t saying why.
Manchester school district spokesman Andrew Toland confirmed Thursday that Webster Elementary School Principal Jenny Lynch is “currently on leave,” saying Assistant Principal Megan Canning is “in the building with direct support” from network director Erin Murphy.
“We cannot comment further at this time due to privacy concerns,” Toland wrote in an email.
Parents of students at Webster Elementary were notified of the situation in an email sent Thursday.
Lynch was named principal at Webster Elementary School in June. She was formerly the assistant principal at Green Acres Elementary.
Lynch is a graduate of Manchester schools. She joined the district three years ago when she was named assistant principal at Green Acres.
Prior to that, Lynch spent most of her career teaching in Brookline. She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Rivier College and her certificate of advanced graduate studies at New England College.
Lynch replaced Nicole Doherty, who left Webster to serve as the district’s new executive director of teaching and learning. Doherty replaced Sherri Nichols, who was hired as the next superintendent of schools in Springfield, Vermont.
No further information was available Thursday night.
This is the second principal in the Manchester school district placed on leave for unknown circumstances in the past few months. Officials confirmed Parker-Varney Elementary School Principal Christopher MacDonald was out on leave in December and had been for “a couple months,” but would not comment on the reason “due to privacy concerns.”
School officials said anyone with concerns related to Webster Elementary should email network director Erin Murphy at emurphy@mansd.org.