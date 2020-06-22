Teachers from Parker-Varney Elementary School in Manchester and the Ledge Street Elementary School in Nashua have been named semifinalists for the 2021 New Hampshire Department of Education Teacher of the Year award.
Alyssa Balboni, a third and fourth grade teacher at Parker-Varney and Danielle Boutin, an English language learner teacher at Ledge St. School, are among the 11 semi-finalists chosen from 30 nominees previously announced.
The other semifinalists are:
Sarah Carlson, Third Grade, Plymouth Elementary
Maryanne Cullinan, Enrichment (ELP), Great Brook Middle School, Antrim
Christina Duffy, Social Studies, Hampton Academy
Lauren Elliott, First Grade, Winchester School
Steven Juster, English, Londonderry High School
Jay Keough, Criminal Justice, Spaulding High School R.W. Creteau Regional Technology Center, Rochester
Kathleen McCaffrey-Pomerleau, Second Grade, Main Street School, Exeter
Benjamin Rodon, Humanities, Amherst Middle School
Tina Sturdivant, Biology, Pinkerton Academy, Derry
The Teacher of the Year selection process begins at the nomination level where teachers are nominated by peers, administrators, parents, students or community members. Each of the semifinalists were nominated for their service in education, dedication to their students and commitment to improving education.
According to state officials, the Teacher of the Year Program does not attempt to single out any individual as the best teacher in New Hampshire, but instead looks to honor one teacher who represents all educators in the state.
“Through the Teacher of the Year program, I’ve been able to learn remotely from teachers across New Hampshire, from Sarah Carlson using the lessons of the ChooseLove program in Plymouth to Jay Keough’s criminal justice class in Rochester,” said Christine Brennan, Deputy Commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Education. “The Teacher of the Year selection committee has had a hard time narrowing down a field of incredible candidates to these semi-finalists, and our job picking a recipient will be even harder.”
In lieu of site visits this spring, Teacher of the Year candidates were asked to submit videos highlighting how they made the shift to remote instruction. A selection of these videos from the semi-finalists can be viewed on the Department’s YouTube channel.
The next step in the selection process will examine the candidates’ public speaking skills. The semifinalists will come to the department and respond to the selection committee to the question: “What is your platform and how can you use that to elevate the teaching profession?”
The selection committee will select finalists and hopes to visit their schools in September, with a final recipient selected in October.