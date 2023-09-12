Manchester school officials say they hope to have a plan in place by the end of the week to address a lack of bus service to charter schools in the city, caused by staffing issues at the company that now provides half the busing in the school district.
School board members also voted this week to temporarily suspend the district’s carpooling policy — making it easier for parents to drive students to after-school activities — following a lengthy discussion where frustration with the situation was aired by many.
School board vice chairman and At Large member Jim O’Connell said he was incensed over the situation, upset with the lack of information from STA provided to the district over the summer regarding the lack of drivers.
“We’re 14 board members chasing rabbits up and down the warrens here,” O’Connell. “I’d love to know what happened after the last three or four months. It’s frustrating trying to follow this.”
Under state law, public school districts are required to provide transportation for students to charter schools if students who reside in the school district in which the school is located request it.
Manchester Superintendent of Schools Jenn Gillis said that late Friday representatives of Student Transportation of America (STA) — one of two transportation companies providing busing to the city school district this fall as part of a new agreement, along with the Manchester Transit Authority (MTA) — notified the district it does not have enough drivers to cover the routes it is responsible for.
STA is a new provider for the district and covers roughly half of the bus routes, while (MTA) covers the remaining routes.
“Late Friday afternoon, STA informed the Manchester School District that it cannot provide transportation for charter schools at this time due to a workforce shortage,” Gillis said in a statement sent to district families on Sunday. “In addition to our own schools, the district must provide transportation for city students who attend charter schools. We notified these charter schools early Friday evening that STA had canceled all of their bus routes at this time, until the company can hire more drivers.
An STA spokesperson said the company values its partnership with the Manchester School District and “understands the importance of maintaining operational readiness to support the students of Manchester and appreciates the community’s patience.”
“STA partnered with the Manchester School District to help provide students with safe and efficient transportation solutions for the 2023-2024 school year,” STA said in an email. “Under the current agreement between STA and the school district, STA is contracted to provide only transportation services for 13 routes, or 25% of the district’s transportation needs which we are currently providing fully. From our understanding, the district has partnered with Manchester Transit Authority for support with an additional 50% of the routes, leaving a remaining 25% not under contract.”
According to the STA spokesperson, Manchester requested assistance from STA to service the uncontracted routes, but also “unilaterally assigned these additional routes to STA beyond the contracted 13 buses (or 25%).”
“In turn we had to notify our partners that while we want to take on more work, we are not able to provide additional services due to safety and operational concerns such as overcrowded buses and delays,” an STA spokesperson said in an email. “At this time, STA can only safely and responsibly support the original contract agreement. However, STA is working diligently to train and credential new, safe school bus drivers to offer additional services as quickly as possible.”
Gillis took issue with the statement Monday night, telling board members “their claims that they only agreed to service 25% of our city’s bus routes does not reflect the language of our contracts and does not make sense in light of the agreement on the routes and pairings we completed together over the summer with MTA and STA officials.”
School board member Gary Hamer asked why the contract with STA doesn’t contain penalty clauses for failure to deliver promised services.
“When we went through the RFP process, we went through three rounds,” Gillis said. “After the second round, we did solicit feedback from vendors and transportation providers. One of the feedback points was the penalty clause that was in the contract was precluding a lot of vendors from even applying to the RFP.”
When asked, Gillis said she was unable to speak to language or penalty clauses other districts may have in contracts.
“The MTA contract has very clear penalties in it,” said school board member Nicole Leapley. “I don’t understand why the two contracts are so different from one another. It would seem that anyone who was responsible for sitting at the table and signing these contracts with two different vendors would look at them and see that each one includes things that are completely opposite from the other.”
At Large school board member Peter Argeropoulos said he and other board members were under the impression contracting with two vendors would “lead to better results.”
“I was thinking there would be no way we would take what we already had, add 50% capacity, and be in a worse situation to start the year than we were to end last year — which was already a pretty bad situation.”
School district officials said they are working with the state to expedite the bus driver certification process, to make it easier to hire drivers. STA is looking to hire four more drivers, school officials said. The district will post standard operating procedures and safety contacts online where parents can access them.