ManchesterSchoolBus

Manchester school officials say they hope to have a plan in place by the end of the week to address a lack of bus service to charter schools in the city, caused by staffing issues at the company that now provides half the busing in the school district.

School board members also voted this week to temporarily suspend the district’s carpooling policy — making it easier for parents to drive students to after-school activities — following a lengthy discussion where frustration with the situation was aired by many.

Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Monday, September 11, 2023