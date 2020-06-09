MANCHESTER - School board members have unanimously approved a resolution promising administration, staff and policies of the city's school district will reflect the Queen City’s diverse student population.
Monday’s vote followed strong comments by Supt. of Schools John Goldhardt and the Manchester chapter of the NAACP on “systemic and institutional racism” in local schools and society at large.
“It is important to note that empty gestures and lip service will not cut it anymore,” wrote Chris Kelly, Education Committee chairman for the Manchester NAACP, in an email to school board members. “The time for action is here. Black Lives Matter. Black Brains Matter. Black Education Matters.”
The email was read aloud by school board clerk Angela Carey as part of the public forum portion of Monday’s meeting.
A 2014 report from the federal Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights found that black and Latino students were disproportionately underrepresented in the Manchester school district's Advanced Placement courses. District officials at the time agreed to address the issues referenced in the report.
“The district is still bound by a resolution agreement,” wrote Kelly in his email. “In fact to this day, there exists no evidence that those concerns have been effectively remedied by the district.”
The resolution approved Monday reads, “That this board recognizes the historic social and educational inequities in the treatment of its Black and minority populations. It hereby resolves that the diversity of its students will be reflected in its administration and staff, its policies, its sports and its extracurricular activities.”
The resolution was proposed by Jim O’Connell, an at-large school board member.
“What I wanted to achieve by this resolution was a number of things,” he said. “I thought it was important that the people of our school district understand that this school board is made up of people who understand the diversity of our school district and there is no room for racism in this city and school district.”
Minority enrollment makes up 43 percent of the student body in Manchester, a majority of which are Hispanic students. That’s higher than the New Hampshire public school average of 15 percent minority enrollment.
Over the last decade, the percentage of Latino students, English language learners and students receiving free and reduced lunch in the Queen City have nearly doubled.
An early version of the resolution contained the words “to ensure” that the diversity of its students will be reflected in the administration. That met with some resistance from some school board members, including Ward 9’s Art Beaudry.
“You can't ‘ensure’ anything,” said Beaudry. “Dr. Goldhardt has worked diligently to make sure the minority population and low-income population have been addressed.”
“I was glad to see the Board of School Committee reaffirm our commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion,” said Mayor Joyce Craig in a statement. “It complements the Manchester School District’s existing policies and is consistent with the district’s vision: Excellence and equity; Every classroom. Every day.”
The vote came on the eve of the funeral of George Floyd, two weeks after he was killed while in Minneapolis police custody, inspiring protests against police brutality around the world.
Prior to the vote, Goldhardt commented on how the COVID-19 pandemic has brought “chaos” to everyone’s lives, saying he was confident coronavirus will be defeated through “science, faith, grit and determination.”
“I also believe that as a district we can do the same to beat the viruses of inequity, low expectations, and mediocracy,” said Goldhardt. “Many textbooks in the field of educational psychology and multi-cultural education refer to the soft bigotry of low expectations. There is nothing ‘soft’ about low expectations. It should state instead the ‘bigotry’ of low expectations because of its consequences on an entire generation of young minds.”
Goldhardt stressed the need to address systemic and institutional racism in school districts because “the stakes are so high.”
“We cannot tolerate or accept it, but we have to do more,” said Goldhardt. We have to change practices, policies and procedures to assure students -- all students -- never, and I repeat never, are part of a system that tolerates or embraces the bigotry of low expectations.”
Goldhardt said Manchester schools have “too many” students who don’t graduate and have no exposure to high-rigor coursework, adding there are “too many students of color who are assigned to low-level courses” who never advance to high-level courses.
“We have work to do,” he said. "I know we can do it, and I believe we must do it, because it’s a key to changing lives and changing a generation of students.”
City Year, a nonprofit that works with children in the Manchester public schools, issued a statement Tuesday saying the organization is committed to reviewing and improving its own policies and practices.
“While a commitment to diversity, inclusion and belonging has always been one of City Year’s core values since our founding, we acknowledge we have equity work to do -- inside and outside the organization -- and are committed to doing more to drive change and break down systems that drive educational and racial inequities,” the statement reads.