With plans calling for Manchester students to start the year in classrooms on Sept. 2, Manchester school officials are monitoring rising COVID cases and the delta variant as they meet Monday.
“The surge in COVID-19 cases related to the delta variant has impacted our planning for our return to school next month,” officials wrote in an email to parents late last week. “At this time, however, it is our intention to have all students attend classes in person. That in-person instruction is crucial to helping students recover from both the learning and social-emotional impact of this pandemic.”
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is expected to release recommendations in the coming days that could affect the return to school for districts across the state.
“Because the situation is continuing to shift, we must all remain flexible and patient,” Manchester officials said in a statement. “We will continue to do all we can to keep everyone safe while making sure we are meeting the needs of our students.”
The plan outlines four color-coded phases of operation — blue, green, yellow and red.
The four color-coded phases are based on DHHS Dashboard data on new case rates and test positivity. Blue represents no detectable or minimal community transmission; green is moderate community transmission. Yellow represents substantial, controlled community transmission. Red is substantial, uncontrolled transmission, following a state of emergency being declared.
Blue and green phases call for in-person instruction, with remote learning unavailable. Use of masks is optional when seated in classrooms in both phases, but required when moving about at school.
The yellow phase also features in-person instruction, contingent on a voluntary screening and testing program and no school COVID outbreaks. Otherwise, a hybrid model with in-person instruction reserved for small groups of specialized-instruction students is in place.
The red phase offers no in-person instruction, except for specialized-instruction students.
The anticipated starting phase for students and staff is blue. The school district’s COVID-19 Response Team will assess conditions for school operation periodically, and move to a different level if needed.
In the blue phase, spacing of students will return to typical spacing prior to the pandemic. In the green and yellow phase, students are to maintain a physical distance of 3 feet.
One-way traffic patterns will be identified and labeled in hallways and on stairs to maximize physical distancing. This will occur at the beginning of the school year, regardless of phase, to get all students familiar with the traffic flow, and can be changed based on the phase and logistics at each school site.
During the blue and green phases, students will eat breakfast and/or lunch in the cafeteria.
Under the yellow phase, students will eat in their individual classrooms, a designated indoor space that allows for physical distancing, or in a designated outdoor space.
The district will return to traditional bus routes under the blue phase, based on geography with students assigned to seats.
If the district shifts to the yellow phase, to minimize the risk of community spread, officials recommend that family members drive students to and from school or that licensed students drive themselves.
Masks are required on buses under all color-coded phases.
The plan is posted on the main page of the school district website. Monday’s meeting of the Manchester Board of School Committee begins at 6:30 p.m.at City Hall.