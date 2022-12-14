ShotSpotter incident map

Manchester police hope to have gunshot detection technology in place around the Queen City within 30 days, resulting — in theory — in quicker response times to incidents of gun violence. ShotSpotter technology uses a series of small audio sensors positioned high up on top of light posts and buildings. When a gunshot occurs, the sensors work to triangulate the sound and pinpoint the number of shots fired and location. Above is a screen shot of hoa a possible gunshot incident appears in ShotSpotter technology. Courtesy image

In the wake of recent false reports of shootings at New Hampshire schools, Manchester school board members voted this week to allow police to deploy new surveillance technology atop city school buildings.

Board members approved on a voice vote an addendum to the school district’s Memorandum of Understanding with school resource officers, allowing the Manchester Police Department to launch ShotSpotter technology and integrate Fusus technology — which allows participants to share live-time video with police in the event of a crime — into existing school district cameras.

