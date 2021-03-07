Since forming in 2018, Manchester Proud has raised nearly $1.5 million to support strategic initiatives to promote “excellence and equity” in Manchester’s public schools.

“Remarkably, because Manchester Proud is an all-volunteer community movement and most of our operational needs are met by pro-bono contributions, nearly 100% of donor dollars go directly into programs to improve our schools,” said Barry Brensinger, coordinator for Manchester Proud, in a statement.

Manchester Proud

Companies that have supported the effort through donations and in-kind contributions include:

Sunday, March 07, 2021
Friday, March 05, 2021