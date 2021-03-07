In February 2020 school board members voted 12-1 to accept “with gratitude” Manchester Proud’s Strategic Plan for city schools and its vision of a district where “every learner is a priority.”
A little over a year later, supporters say much progress has been made towards realizing goals spelled out in the plan, but more work lies ahead.
“This plan has been called a road map, but I like to think of it more as a road trip,” said Manchester Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt. “The destination is important, but the journey is where we learn and grow, where we face setbacks but also see breakthroughs. Some of the steps we’ve taken are helping right now, while others move us along the road. Thanks to this pandemic, the first part of this road trip has been fairly difficult, but we continue forward thanks to the caring and dedication of everyone in our school community.”
The Manchester Proud effort began in 2018, when business and education leaders launched a group with the goal of improving Manchester’s public schools and making the district more attractive for young families.
Manchester Proud’s Dashboard Working Group is scheduled to present school board members with an update Monday night on efforts to create an online tool where the community can monitor the progress of efforts made to achieve the plan’s goals and initiatives, such as “Grow our Learners,” “Grow our Educators,” and “Grow our System.”
Organizers expect the new dashboard to be unveiled within the next few months. Until then, supporters are touting the group’s achievements over year one of the partnership.
School board vice chair Leslie Want said the partnership with Manchester Proud has helped bring stability, focus and continuity to the district during uncertain times.
“At a time when we saw a change in superintendents, two thirds of the board got replaced in an election and we had to take on the challenges of a pandemic that closed our buildings, I am so grateful to the Manchester Proud organization for all their support of our students and schools,” said Want.
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig said she is thankful for the efforts of Manchester Proud, and the impact they've had on the community.
“Even during a global pandemic, together Manchester Proud, the Manchester School District and the Board of School Committee have made significant progress in raising the bar and lowering the barriers,” said Craig. “We know there is more work ahead, but based on the successes of the past year, I am confident our city will continue to come together to grow our learners, educators, and system to create a transformational learning experience for all students in our public schools.”
Mike Skelton, president and CEO of the Greater Manchester Chamber -- a Manchester Proud endorser and donor that now serves as the group’s communications partner -- said progress achieved over the past year, despite the pandemic, is a “testament to the positive impact” of grassroots community engagement.
“Much work and more challenges lie ahead, but it is really encouraging to see progress being made with district leadership, teachers, parents, and business and community leaders all at the table working towards a unified vision,” said Skelton.
Supporters say the partnership between city schools and Manchester Proud has resulted in:
• Aligning schools by K-12 feeder patterns (West Network, Memorial Network, Central Network), and hiring network directors, who serve as principal supervisors and provide coaching and support to principals. They also conduct the yearly principal evaluation, analyze data, look for patterns of learning and non-learning, and help leaders focus on effective transitions between elementary to middle, and middle to high school;
• Although a “Raise the Bar” policy to increase graduation credits from 20 to 26+ beginning for the Class of 2026 has not been passed, the process has begun. Guest presentations to the board about what skills, knowledge and dispositions a graduate should have are in process. Parent, teacher, and student forums are forthcoming;
• The district is in the process of hiring a chief equity officer, who will oversee all practices and procedures related to equity. The new position will also coordinate and collaborate with city and community groups to assure students of color and students from poverty have both access and support to succeed at all levels.
Want said she looks forward to the new dashboard going live, allowing the community to track the district's progress in achieving the plan’s goals set forth in the plan.
“It is essential that students, parents, staff and taxpayers all are able to see what progress is being made,” said Want. She also touts a new school/community partnership portal which will allow the district to better coordinate and recruit resources within the Manchester community to benefit local students.
“It goes without saying that it’s been a very long, difficult and arduous 12 months since the plan was presented to the Board of School Committee,” said Goldhardt. “Still, it is remarkable how much progress has been made with this plan, despite the setbacks and challenges imposed by this global pandemic. Some of that progress has been quite intentional, such as beginning to dismantle tracking of students, a process sometimes referred to as leveling. In other cases, such as investments in personal technology, the progress has also been part of our pandemic response. All of this progress, however, has come thanks to collaboration between the board, the school district and the community.”