Manchester school board members have approved the use of up to an additional $10,000 for outreach efforts in the search for a new superintendent of schools.
The funding is in addition to $2,000 already spent on the effort to find a permanent replacement for John Goldhardt, who resigned as superintendent of the Manchester school district on Feb. 11.
Assistant Superintendent of Schools Jennifer Gillis was chosen to serve as the interim head of the school district, and will serve until the school board selects a permanent replacement for Goldhardt.
Members of the Manchester School District’s superintendent search committee are in discussions with New Hampshire Listens -- a project of the University of New Hampshire Carsey School of Policy developed to promote dialogue and civic engagement in local communities -- on ways to ensure underrepresented communities provide input on what qualities they would like to see in the next superintendent.
“(We’re) trying to get the opinions and the points of view of as many people of the city of Manchester as possible,” said Superintendent Search Committee chairman Jim O’Connell.
School board member Gary Hamer questioned approving the funds without a clear idea of how they would be used.
“I saw the last meeting of the search committee, and I didn’t walk away from watching that feeling that we know exactly how we’re going to spend this money and who we’re going to spend it with,” said Hamer. “Some people can say it’s only $10,000, but $10,000 here and $10,000 there adds up.”
“We didn’t bring a motion forward to spend an amount certain with an organization certain because we're having at our meeting Wednesday night a discussion on the limits and scope and nature of what these efforts will be,” said O’Connell. “There is a time crunch here. We have a month -- responses to our advertisements are needed by April 22, and we want to do as much outreach as we can over the coming month.”
On Wednesday, representatives from NH Listens are expected to discuss a proposal to hold seven stakeholder conversations.
“The questions and design for these sessions will be drafted in collaboration with the chief diversity officer and district leadership,” the NH Listens proposal says. “The overall purpose will be to support understanding the values, practices, and principles most important among families, educators, community partners, and students. NH Listens can provide brief facilitator trainings for local facilitators and will bring fellows and/or facilitators from their network as needed.”
The Manchester School District will “work with community partners to bring together people from communities of color,” the proposal says. Five or six community partners will focus on recruitment (NAACP, MCAC, Safari/Spark the Dream, Victory Women of Vision, two parent groups, student group, business community group). Bilingual liaisons and community partners will join broader parent meetings for support and connections.
Search committee members hope to begin screening applications by April 29, with a final recommendation submitted to the full board by May 27.