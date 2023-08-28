Henry Wilson Elementary School

A Massachusetts firm developing a long-term master plan for Manchester schools is recommending the closure of the Henry Wilson Elementary School by the fall of 2024, renovations and additions at the city’s middle schools to aid the transition to a grades 5 — 8 model, and a new high school to be built at an undetermined site. Paul Feely/Union Leader

 By Paul Feely/Union Leader Staff

Manchester school board members voted Monday to approve plans to close Wilson Elementary School by fall 2024, build a new elementary school and make renovations and additions to the city’s middle schools.

The recommendations, brought forth as part of a new long-term facilities planning report prepared by Symmes, Maini and McKee Associates of Massachusetts, were approved on a 12-1 vote with only Peter Tassey of Ward 6 opposed. School board members Carlos Gonzalez and Nicole Leapley were absent.

Monday, August 28, 2023
Sunday, August 27, 2023
Saturday, August 26, 2023