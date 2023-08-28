A Massachusetts firm developing a long-term master plan for Manchester schools is recommending the closure of the Henry Wilson Elementary School by the fall of 2024, renovations and additions at the city’s middle schools to aid the transition to a grades 5 — 8 model, and a new high school to be built at an undetermined site. Paul Feely/Union Leader
Manchester school board members voted Monday to approve plans to close Wilson Elementary School by fall 2024, build a new elementary school and make renovations and additions to the city’s middle schools.
The recommendations, brought forth as part of a new long-term facilities planning report prepared by Symmes, Maini and McKee Associates of Massachusetts, were approved on a 12-1 vote with only Peter Tassey of Ward 6 opposed. School board members Carlos Gonzalez and Nicole Leapley were absent.
Approved Monday were directives to:
• Close Wilson Elementary school for Fall 2024,
• Build a new elementary school at an as yet undetermined site,
• Install modular classrooms at Beech Street, McDonough, Parkside, Southside, McLaughlin and Hillside in June 2024.
• Make additions and renovations at the four middle schools.
• Approve up to $306 million for the Phase One budget.
The recommendations will now head to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for final approval.
“This is another huge step forward to ensure that all of our students have access to modern learning environments that meet their needs and support their growth,” Superintendent Jenn Gillis said in a statement.
“With our schools aging well past the recommended lifespan, we do not have the luxury of continuing to wait to take action. I thank the board for its thoughtful support of these recommendations, and we are eager to bring this forward to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for consideration.”
Several board members asked if the city can afford the price tag for the project.
“Can we afford not to? The answer is no,” said board member Karen Soule, to thunderous applause.
“I’m very excited to move education forward in this city,” said board member Leslie Want.
In August 2022, Gillis received approval for a “3-4-12 model” calling for three high schools, four middle schools for grades 5-8 and 12 elementary schools. Manchester currently has four high schools, four middle schools and 13 elementary schools.
In a memo to school board members, Gillis wrote that since work began on the study in June 2022, the district has made “tremendous progress,” but the “biggest decisions are yet to be made.”
“These recommendations are not made lightly nor without proper consideration for the impact they will have on our students, families and staff,” Gillis wrote. “This is our opportunity to re-think and re-imagine how we deliver education, from the physical spaces to the programs we provide.”
Listed here in more detail are the items approved Monday, listed in the report as "Priority One" recommendations:
Henry Wilson Elementary: Wilson Elementary would close at the end of the 2023-2024 school year. Students and staff would be split between Beech Street and McDonough elementary schools to begin in the 2024-2025 school year.
New, modern modular classroom spaces would be temporarily placed at Beech Street and McDonough to accommodate additional staff and students.
Administrators will work closely with the Beech Street and McDonough principals to determine which grades or programs would be accommodated in the temporary classrooms.
Middle schools: All four middle schools would get additions as well as internal renovations to better suit the modern middle school team teaching model. Fifth grade students still at elementary schools would be transitioned to Hillside and McLaughlin middle schools for the start of the 2024-2025 school year.
New, modern modular classroom spaces would be temporarily placed at Hillside and McLaughlin to accommodate additional students. In addition, similar modular classrooms would be placed at Parkside and Southside middle schools to relieve space constraints and would remain in place to assist with swing space for the additions and renovations.
High school site: Four potential locations are identified for a new high school, including the current locations of Central, West and Memorial, as well as in the area around Gill Stadium and Beech Street School.
There is no recommendation at this time on the future of any of the existing high schools, however a recommendation will be made before the end of 2023.
A recommendation to have a new elementary school built adjacent to the current McDonough school, with construction anticipated to begin in fall 2024, was changed to an as-yet-undetermined site after several board members raised questions why the work was being proposed for McDonough and not Beech Street.
