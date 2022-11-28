City school board members voted Monday to approve the proposed high school course catalog for the 2023-2024 school year, after once again hearing from supporters and detractors how the offerings relate to de-leveling across the district.

The vote to approve was 14-1, after Board of School Committee members heard comments from students and administrators speaking both for and against de-leveling.

Monday, November 28, 2022
Sunday, November 27, 2022