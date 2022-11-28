City school board members voted Monday to approve the proposed high school course catalog for the 2023-2024 school year, after once again hearing from supporters and detractors how the offerings relate to de-leveling across the district.
The vote to approve was 14-1, after Board of School Committee members heard comments from students and administrators speaking both for and against de-leveling.
The lone vote in opposition came from Ken Tassey.
Leveling -- when students are separated into different classrooms based on past performance -- has proven a controversial topic in recent years.
Superintendent of Schools Jenn Gillis agreed the concept is a complex topic, because “we’re not just talking about our high school course offerings; we’re also talking about eliminating a system that has been shown to limit access to higher level learning opportunities for students from historically underserved communities.”
“We believe this program of studies is a step toward opening doors, unlocking opportunities and improving outcomes for all of our students,” said Gillis. “I want to begin by making one thing clear -- the proposed program of studies does not eliminate higher level learning opportunities for students. In fact, at last count, there are 58 higher-level courses, including honors, advanced placement and Running Start. The district will ensure equitable access to rigorous standards/competencies and quality curriculum, instruction and assessments for all students.”
Gillis said the policy approved Monday aligns with policy 119 -- Equitable access to high standards, which passed in May of 2021.
“The term de-leveling gives the impression that there is just one level -- that is not what we have done with this program of studies,” said Gillis. “There are still multiple levels of learning with different entry points for students.”
“The intention of the work we’ve done is simple -- we are taking steps to ensure all students have the same access to higher level learning opportunities, and ultimately improve student outcomes for all students,” said Gillis. “In short, options remain for our students. What we are doing is taking steps to eliminate the practice of tracking -- in which students end up locked in a particular academic track based on past performance.”
The school board voted in 2010 to introduce leveling to the middle schools, in part as a way to give high-achieving students more opportunities to excel.
City school administrators raised concerns about the fairness and logistics of leveling in the middle schools from the outset. The topic resurfaced in the spring of 2014, when the district was faulted by the federal Office for Civil Rights for consistent disparities between White and minority students in the district due to the small percentage of minority students enrolling in advanced classes. In 2010-11, just nine of the almost 600 Hispanic or Latino students in the district took an AP course.
A preliminary proposal to try a de-leveling pilot program at one of the middle schools was mothballed after meeting resistance from parents and several school board members.
Several national education groups have publicly called for an end to leveling. The country’s largest teachers union, the National Education Association, labeled the practice discriminatory, while the National Association of Secondary School Principals refers to it as an obsolete practice.
Manchester school board members voted to de-level city schools in 2021, and as of fall 2021 local middle schools no longer offered low-, medium- or high-level options for courses.
While school officials say leveling will not impact advanced placement classes, those opposed to the concept believe grouping students of various skill levels together can have a detrimental impact on education.
Students performing at higher levels grouped with those performing at lower levels may feel the coursework is moving too slowly, and vice versa.
