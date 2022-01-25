Manchester school board members have approved an updated dress code policy for the district, the first district policy authored by a student.
The changes to the district’s dress code policy were penned by school board student representative and Central High student Kellen Barbee, based on input from students and administrators.
“It is my hope that we finally reach a place where what a student wears to school is not the issue, but rather are there any underlying equity and equality issues that were masked as dress code issues in previous years,” said Barbee. “My goal is that we stop scratching the surface, and can have a serious goal-oriented discussion as a district about what the real problem is.”
The updated policy was approved on a voice vote, with only Ward 10’s Gary Hamer opposed.
“I have some concerns, when I compare the policy that we have now with the one being proposed,” said Hamer. “I just think we’re asking ourselves for more challenges. I just see some things in here and believe me I’m not a prude, but I see some things in here that are too permissive from my perspective.”
The policy states all students must wear (at a minimum) a top, a bottom and footwear.
T-shirts, sweaters, hoodies, buttoned or button-down shirts, tank tops, and spaghetti straps are all acceptable. Jeans, dress/khaki pants, cargo pants, shorts, skirts and leggings are all acceptable, with the stipulation that “bottoms must cover undergarments.”
For shoes and footwear, students in elementary schools are prohibited from wearing open-toed and backless footwear such as flip-flops and sandals. In middle and high school grades, students are allowed to wear open-toed and backless footwear, but are encouraged not to for safety reasons.
The policy allows for religious head coverings, jewelry and religious clothing. The policy also states ears must be visible, and headphones are prohibited except when expressly permitted.
Attire that is not acceptable includes items that reference, advocate for the use of, or display a message that is “not school appropriate” including:
• Language that contains profanity or references to violence;
• Gang symbols or affiliations;
• Depictions of firearms or other weapons;
• References to drugs (including tobacco and vapor products) or alcohol;
• Hate speech;
• Sex or pornography;
• Discrimination of/disrespect toward others on the basis of age, sex, gender, race, color, marital status, educational status, physical or mental disability, religious creed, national origin, sexual orientation or economic, ethnic or social background.
Prohibited are bathing suits/swimsuits, lingerie or pajamas, see-through or transparent clothing, attire that obscures identity and attire that exposes private areas. Rips or tears in clothing are allowed as long as private areas are covered.
Also prohibited are attire or jewelry that pose a threat to the safety of students and staff or may damage the property of the school, students or staff.
“This dress code shall be enforced equitably so that no student is discriminated against nor disrespected on the basis of age, sex, gender, race, color, marital status, educational status, physical or mental disability, religious creed, national origin, sexual orientation or economic, ethnic or social background,” the policy states.
Hamer said the updated policy leaves out some items that are prohibited in the original version.
“I just think that opens up a can of worms and potentially could cause some problems,” said Hamer.
Board member Nicole Leapley said if the district runs into issues with the policy, the board can always revisit the matter.
“I just know the policy as it stands right now is not working for all of our students, and this is a step forward,” said Leapley. “The policy we have now and the named articles of clothing that are prohibited really do single out girls and I’m not okay singling out girls in their education.”
The policy removes punishment that causes students to lose instructional time.