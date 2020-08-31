MANCHESTER -- School board members have approved a set of metrics aimed at guiding decisions regarding the reopening of schools in Manchester, including when students may begin transitioning to in-person or full-on remote learning.
School district officials also said they are confident they have enough staff to provide both in-person and remote learning options for kindergarten and first-grade students when school opens next week.
In early August, school board members approved plans to have students in grades 2-12 open the school year learning remotely, then transition to an optional hybrid model at the end of the first quarter.
Board members also voted to have students in pre-K through first grade attend in person two days a week for the first quarter.
Last week Superintendent John Goldhardt said administrators were reviewing applications from kindergarten and first-grade teachers looking to be granted exceptions to providing in-person teaching through the Americans with Disabilities Act and leaves under the Family Medical Leave Act and Families First Coronavirus Response Act. At the time, he was concerned there wouldn’t be enough staff to to teach the district’s youngest students face to face.
More current data has put his mind at ease.
“Based on a thorough analysis, we are confident we have enough staff in place to have the hybrid learning for kindergarten and first grade,” said Goldhardt.
According to numbers shared Monday night by the district, there are currently 13 pre-K teachers for 147 students opting for the hybrid model. At the kindergarten level there are 32 teachers for 441 students, and 33 teachers for 524 students at the first-grade level.
Goldhardt said there are also enough teachers to accommodate students in pre-K, kindergarten and first grade who opt for remote learning.
School board members approved a set of metrics to guide the district through the reopening process, based on a “14-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000.”
If the community has fewer than 5 new cases per 100,000, it’s considered low-risk, which could favor in-person learning. Ten or more new cases per 100,000 is considered high-risk, making remote learning more appropriate.
Goldhardt said district officials will monitor these metrics on a weekly basis, keeping school board members and the community updated.
School board member Art Beaudry of Ward 9 asked how the district will ensure that students who may be sick or displaying symptoms of COVID-19 stay home from school.
School administrators said parents have been made aware of the district’s expectations that sick students should remain home.
“They also have to sign a form either electronically or on paper that they will not send their student to school if sick,” said Goldhardt. “Other than going to their homes and checking them, I’m not sure how we can do this.”
School administrators will review the metrics each week once school opens, and if after three weeks (on or around Sept. 25) the COVID-19 numbers look good in the community, officials will begin phasing additional grades to hybrid learning status starting Oct. 12.
“The next week we would add a grade, then add a grade, unless the metrics change and we scale back,” said Goldhardt.
The district has been developing bus routes to accommodate all the models the district is looking at, along with enhanced cleaning procedures and “soft shields” to protect bus drivers during the boarding and unboarding of buses.
If and when students return to in-person learning, all those over the age of 2 as well as staff will be required to wear masks and stay 6 feet apart inside school buildings.
Manchester schools will open for the 2020-2021 school year Sept. 9 to give administrators and staff more time to prepare for reopening. Preschool students will start Sept. 14. The school year was scheduled to begin Sept. 2.