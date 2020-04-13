MANCHESTER - School board members voted Monday to unanimously approve modifying the grading system used in Manchester schools during remote learning.
The Manchester School District started remote learning on March 23, after Gov. Chris Sununu issued an emergency order March 15 closing schools across New Hampshire. Sununu is expected to decide by April 17 whether to keep public schools closed beyond May 4.
Manchester school officials considered switching to a Pass/Fail system during remote learning, but district administrators said there were long-term negative effects to such a move, including disruptions to GPA and class rank.
Following Monday’s vote, the Manchester School District would use a traditional grading structure with a modification — grades A through Incomplete. School officials say the structure will support the district’s current system for class rank, GPA, etc. provided a student’s current grade in the current system of the school is maintained or improved and does not decrease, and the student demonstrates continued engagement and ability at a passing level after moving to instructional remote learning days.
A grade of ‘F’ will not be issued during remote learning; instead, a grade of ‘Incomplete’ is recommended if a student is at risk for a failing grade, according to a copy of the grading proposal.
“Our goal isn’t to penalize anyone for being in a remote learning environment,” said Asst. Supt. Amy Allen.
“What happens to seniors that don’t have the appropriate number of credits due to incompletes?” asked Ward 9 board member Art Beaudry.
“We’ve reached out to high school principals already to identify those students so they could be on top of that already,” said Allen.
“I’m just concerned will these students have the opportunity before the end of this quarter to earn enough credits and walk,” said Beaudry.
If an Incomplete is issued, the content from remote learning could be made up in quarter 4, or after the transition back to regular in-person school attendance resumes in summer school or possibly next September. Students with Incompletes will work with their teacher and guidance counselor to develop an individual learning plan based on missed competencies and standards.
Assessment at Pre-K through the second-grade level will focus on student progress and learning, not assignment completion and due dates.
Grading in grades 3 and 4 would focus on the continuation of learning. Schools will offer support toward learning goals, such as documentation of learning and giving feedback rather than assigning grades.