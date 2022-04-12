Manchester school board members Monday approved contracting with New Hampshire Listens to coordinate outreach efforts associated with the search for a new superintendent of schools, but not before some aired concerns with the partnership.
School board members previously approved using up to an additional $10,000 to cover the cost of outreach efforts, and members of the Special Committee on the Superintendent Search voted 2-1 to recommend working with New Hampshire Listens, a project of the University of New Hampshire Carsey School of Policy developed to promote dialogue and civic engagement in local communities.
Search committee and school board member Peter Argeropoulos was the lone vote against the proposal.
“I think there would have been other ways that we could have done this that would have been a lot cheaper to get feedback,” Argeropoulos said. said. “I’ve also received several calls from community members saying they would oppose this specific group.”
School board member Gary Hamer, who joined the school board in January, said the issue has generated the most constituent responses from residents in his ward and across the city.
John Goldhardt resigned as superintendent of the Manchester school district on Feb. 11, with more than a year left in his contract. He later claimed eggs were thrown at him while he walked his dog, piles of feces were left on his doorstep. and he was attacked in Union Leader editorials before he stepped down.
Goldhardt was hired as superintendent of New Hampshire’s largest school district in July 2019, replacing Bolgen Vargas. He will continue to be paid by Manchester through April 15, according to a separation agreement obtained through a Right-to-Know request.
“The overwhelming response is that we should not do this,” Hamer said. “While no one is adverse to community input regarding the new superintendent, the belief is that this effort is happening too late. To spend it on getting feedback that may or may not be able to be used for the sake of getting feedback, which seems ridiculous. The public is closely watching how we’re conducting the super search. The clock is ticking.”
School board member Chris Potter said he was “disappointed we’re even debating this.”
“It’s embarrassing to our city,” Potter said. “New Hampshire Listens is a respectable, quality shop that will do an excellent job getting diverse input from our city, that we need not only for this search, but our district in general. It’s very important given the timeline of this search that we start right away.”
“I think it’s wild we’re still arguing this,” school board member Jason Bonilla said. “I’m seeing this pattern every time we’re going toward building equity. We seem to hesitate, and I don’t like seeing that as we unconsciously cause harm, especially toward those individuals who have. What are we doing here?”
School board member Julie Turner pointed out New Hampshire Listens isn’t a search committee.
“They aren’t searching for a new superintendent for us,” Turner said. “They are a group that is helping us reach into every corner of the city to make sure their voices are being heard and that they have a seat at the table.”
Representatives from New Hampshire Listens are expected to hold four or five stakeholder conversations.
“The questions and design for these sessions will be drafted in collaboration with the chief diversity officer and district leadership,” the New Hampshire Listens proposal says. “The overall purpose will be to support understanding the values, practices, and principles most important among families, educators, community partners, and students.”
The Manchester School District will “work with community partners to bring together people from communities of color,” the proposal says.
Five or six community partners will focus on recruitment (NAACP, MCAC, Safari/Spark the Dream, Victory Women of Vision, two parent groups, student group, business community group). Bilingual liaisons and community partners will join broader parent meetings for support and connections.
Search committee members hope to begin screening applications by April 29, with a final recommendation submitted to the full board by May 27.