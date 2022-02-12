Manchester’s school board chair hopes the search for new leadership won’t drag on for months or years, as superintendent searches have in school districts around the state this year.
Superintendent John Goldhardt’s last day leading the Manchester school district was Friday, after it was announced that he was one of two finalists for a superintendent job in Nevada. The Board of School Committee is set to vote on interim leadership during its Monday meeting, and on a committee to lead the search for Manchester’s next school superintendent.
Though he is no longer serving as superintendent and no longer working out of the district offices on Hecker Street, Goldhardt will continue to be paid through April 15, according to a separation agreement obtained through a Right-to-Know request.
Goldhardt will write a transition memo, outlining his work and tying up loose ends, to help guide the interim superintendent. Goldhardt will also attend a national conference for school superintendents because his travel and accommodations had already been booked, according to the separation agreement.
“I want to thank Dr. Goldhardt for his service to the City of Manchester,” said Mayor Joyce Craig in a statement Friday. “The past few years have been challenging. I understand Dr. Goldhardt’s desire to move closer to his family and wish him the best moving forward.”
Board chair Jim O’Connell said he expects the new superintendent will be chosen by the end of June.
“We’re going to post the position, and it will be open to anybody who wishes to apply,” O’Connell said. But he noted that Manchester’s two assistant superintendents, Amy Allen and Jennifer Gillis, would be strong contenders — particularly because the two served as co-superintendents before Goldhardt came to Manchester.
“Manchester is in a very healthy position in that we have two assistant superintendents, either of whom, it seems it to me, is capable of managing this district.”
When Goldhardt was hired in 2019, he said he planned to stay for five years, maybe 10. But in a statement, Goldhardt said the pandemic and the birth of his first grandchild have made him want to be closer to family out west.
Goldhardt was announced as one of two finalists to lead the Carson City, Nev., schools.
Other New Hampshire school districts looking for leadership this year are looking to other districts — sometimes even other states.
In Nashua, the three finalists for school superintendent are all from other states: Tarrynce Robinson, an administrator in the Houston, Texas schools; Ronnie Tarchichi, superintendent of Pennsauken, N.J.; and Stephen Linkous, an administrator in the Kansas City, Kansas school district.
The Gate City has been without a permanent superintendent for more than a year, after former Superintendent Jahmal Mosley left in January 2021 to lead a Massachusetts school district.
The Nashua school board there is set to select a candidate and announce a new superintendent by the end of the month.
Other districts including Merrimack and Raymond have had interim leadership since July 2021. In Concord, it took almost two years from the time the former superintendent took a leave of absence during a sex-abuse investigation into a former teacher to the appointment of a permanent superintendent in September 2021.
Districts that have promoted from within have typically filled the top job faster. For example, in 2019, Bedford appointed a permanent superintendent after a two-month search process, promoting former elementary school principal Mike Fournier.
Manchester is hoping to avoid a drawn-out search. Hiring from within, board chair O’Connell said, would help city schools maintain continuity and ease the leadership transition. And Manchester is one of the few districts in New Hampshire that has several district administrators, and multiple people who hold a state superintendent certification.
“We’re fortunate in that regard, that we have talented people,” O’Connell said. “It gives me a high level of comfort that we are in a strong position.”
Two other Manchester administrators also hold superintendent certifications: Erin Murphy and Scott Young, who serve as “network directors” responsible for coordinating between clusters of schools in the city.