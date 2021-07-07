Manchester’s school board would set its own budget for local schools — and could override the city’s tax cap — if voters approve a city charter amendment this fall.
Aldermen voted 8-4 Tuesday night to approve language for suggested charter amendments that could go before voters for approval this November.
In favor were aldermen Kevin Cavanaugh, Will Stewart, Pat Long, Tony Sapienza, Barbara Shaw, Bill Barry, Normand Gamache and Dan O’Neil. Opposed were Sebastian Sharonov, Ross Terrio and Joe Kelly Levasseur. Jim Roy and Keith Hirschmann were absent.
If approved by voters, the charter changes would give the school board the authority to set the city’s school budget and override the tax cap with a two-thirds vote — all without input or approval by aldermen.
“What this comes down to is accountability,” Stewart said. “It makes them — the school board — accountable for the money they are spending. If people don’t like how they’re spending that money, they can vote in new school board members.
“Same thing on the city side — if they don’t like how much money we’re giving to a certain department or initiative they can replace us too. Each side should be accountable to their own budgets.”
Last November, Manchester voters overwhelmingly passed ballot Question 1, authorizing aldermen to propose charter amendments to voters in the upcoming November 2021 city election.
The question passed with 63% of the vote and racked up majorities in all 12 wards. Question 1 gave city aldermen the power to establish a School Charter Commission — eliminating the need to go through the state Legislature to do so.
The city’s School Charter Commission started meeting in early January 2020 to study whether the Board of School Committee should determine its own total budget rather than wait to be assigned a figure by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. The commission spent $30,000 over several months to complete those deliberations.
The commission initially proposed a long list of amendments to the charter, but the Attorney General’s office eventually ruled they were beyond the scope of the School Charter Commission process.
The original list of recommendations included removing the mayor from the school board and limiting the role of aldermen in the school budget process to approving or denying a tax cap override request.
On Tuesday, Alderman Long proposed four amendments to the charter covering the above recommendations, with one major change — giving the school board “fiscal autonomy and responsibility proposing, approving, adopting, appropriating, and overseeing the administration of the School District’s annual budget and capital budget.”
Long’s proposed amendments would also give school board members the authority to override the city’s tax cap with the same two-thirds supermajority of its membership as required for aldermen to approve an override for the city budget.
Charter commission members asked aldermen to consider placing their suggested amendments on that ballot.
“How does the alderman (Long) have the right or ability to change what the commission is asking for?” Levasseur said. “They’re the ones that did all the work. They’re the ones that came up with the draft...how does the alderman get to change what they did?”
“He’s within his right, as with any alderman, to bring a charter amendment forward,” City Clerk Matthew Normand said.
Levasseur and Sharonov said they support the system of checks and balances in the current budget process.
“To give a board complete, unilateral authority to go on and do what they want is a mistake,” Levasseur said.
“I don’t think the system is broken, so there is nothing really to be fixed,” Sharonov said. “I think the proposed authority for the school board is a little overreaching.”
Other aldermen backed the idea of giving school board members the final say on the district’s budget.
“We’ve had numerous discussions on school board issues, school issues, and one of the things that always came up is if you want to discuss school issues, run for the school board,” Barry said. “Now we’ll let them do what they need to do to run the schools.”
“My concern is the situation we have now is everybody has an excuse to blame the other guy,” Sapienza said. “On this board we can blame the school board for all the problems. And they turn around and they say we don’t give them enough money. We’ve been watching this movie for quite a few years, and it doesn’t end well.
“What this does is it separates — the aldermen do the city stuff, and the school board does the school board stuff.”
The proposed charter amendments will be the subject of a public hearing, most likely on July 20. Board members then will direct Normand to send the amendments to the Attorney General’s Office for approval.
If state officials sign off, aldermen will then vote to place the amendments on the November ballot.