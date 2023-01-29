The Manchester school board is expected to approve a 3-year contract extension worth $14.7 million with Aramark Hospitality Services to clean city schools, which includes a $15 minimum wage for workers.

The contract, which begins July 1 and runs through June 30, 2026, was recommended for approval by the full board on a 4-1 vote by members of the Committee on Finance and Facilities. School board Vice Chair Jim O’Connell was the lone vote against the deal at the committee level.

Sunday, January 29, 2023
Saturday, January 28, 2023
Friday, January 27, 2023
Thursday, January 26, 2023