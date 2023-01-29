The Manchester school board is expected to approve a 3-year contract extension worth $14.7 million with Aramark Hospitality Services to clean city schools, which includes a $15 minimum wage for workers.
The contract, which begins July 1 and runs through June 30, 2026, was recommended for approval by the full board on a 4-1 vote by members of the Committee on Finance and Facilities. School board Vice Chair Jim O’Connell was the lone vote against the deal at the committee level.
The current contract with Aramark is for $3,557,929 for the fiscal year, about $1.61 per square foot of surfaces in the district. That’s about 43% less than comparable school districts like Goffstown ($2.83) and Nashua ($2.88) spend on cleaning per square foot, school officials said.
The increase in costs in year one of the new contract jumps 34.22% to $4,775,484, putting the cost per square foot at $2.17.
In year 2 it goes up another 3% to $4,918,749, to $2.24 per square foot, and in year 3 climbs another 3% to $5,066,312 to $2.30 per square foot.
The total cost increase in year one of the new deal is $1,217,556, $557,152 of which goes toward the cost of raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour.
Assistant Superintendent of Schools Forrest Ransdell told members of the Committee on Finance and Facilities a key expectation during negotiations was a $15 minimum wage for all Aramark employees.
“We also raised the importance of the improved appearance of our schools,” said Ransdell. “That was an expectation put forth to us and we sought in our negotiations.”
The contract specifies restrooms are to be cleaned to Association of Physical Plant Administrators (APPA) 1 levels nightly.
APPA levels refer to six levels of maintenance. Level 1 is described as “Showpiece Facility, where maintenance activities appear highly focused. Typically, equipment and building components are fully functional and in excellent condition. Service and maintenance calls are responded to immediately. Buildings and equipment are regularly upgraded, keeping them current with modern standards and usage.”
The contract also includes language saying restroom usage counters will be piloted in one middle schools and one high school in spring 2023, ahead of full deployment in the fall.
Usage counters will be used to determine specific restrooms needing additional inspection and response, officials said.
Porters will inspect all restrooms twice per day and address as needed on an agreed upon schedule, officials said.
The Manchester Board of School Committee meets Monday at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.
