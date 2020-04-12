MANCHESTER — School board members will meet remotely Monday to consider modifying the way Manchester schools hand out grades this spring, as teachers and students continue remote learning efforts.
The Manchester School District started remote learning on March 23, after Gov.Chris Sununu issued an emergency order March 15 closing schools across New Hampshire. Sununu is expected to decide by April 17 whether to keep public schools closed beyond May 4.
Manchester school officials have been considering switching to a Pass/Fail system during remote learning, but district administrators said there were long-term negative effects to such a move including disruptions to GPA and class rank.
Under the proposal the Manchester School District would use a traditional grading structure with a modification — grades A through Incomplete. School officials say the structure will support the district’s current system for class rank, GPA, etc. provided a student’s current grade in the current system of the school is maintained or improved and does not decrease, and the student demonstrates continued engagement and ability at a passing level after moving to instructional remote learning days.
A grade of ‘F’ would not be handed out during remote learning; instead, a grade of ‘Incomplete’ is recommended if a student is at risk for a failing grade, according to a copy of the grading proposal.
“The proposed recommendations on grading are based upon the principle of ‘no educational harm to any child,’” said Asst. Supt. of Schools Amy Allen. “We considered other options such as ‘No Grades’ and ‘Pass/Fail’ but looked at the overall impact it would have on student learning and long term impact. There were several factors to consider such as equitable access, NCAA requirements, student motivation, and the current GPA system. We ask our educators to teach and lead with compassion and flexibility as our families are experiencing physical and emotional strains.”
If an Incomplete is issued, the content from remote learning could be made up in quarter 4, or after the transition back to regular in-person school attendance resumes in summer school or possibly next September. Students with Incompletes will work with their teacher and guidance counselor to develop an individual learning plan based on missed competencies and standards.
Assessment at Pre-K through the second-grade level will focus on student progress and learning, not assignment completion and due dates.
Grading in grades 3 and 4 would focus on the continuation of learning. Schools will offer support toward learning goals, such as documentation of learning and giving feedback rather than assigning grades.
“During these unprecedented times, the Manchester School District will prioritize student needs in our remote environment,” said school officials in a statement. “The COVID-19 pandemic and Governor Sununu’s order for remote learning has impacted every part of our community. We expect that student learning continues during the remote learning period. We want to remove any negative impact on students.”
Monday’s meeting of the Board of School Committee begins at 6 p.m., and can be viewed on Manchester Community TV Ch. 22.