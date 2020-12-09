The Manchester school board has approved raises of up to 5% for top school officials, over objections based on the district’s precarious financial outlook.
The vote was 9-4 in favor, with Mayor Joyce Craig among those opposed.
“In my view, it is unconscionable for the school board to give 5% and 2.1% increases to our highest-paid executives while we are facing a potential $9 million shortfall in the coming budget year, with the real possibility of program reduction, school closures and teacher layoffs,” board member Jim O’Connell said Wednesday of the Nov. 23 vote.
Copies of the contracts were not provided by the school district until Dec. 8.
Board of School Committee members extended the contracts and approved raises for Manchester Superintendent John Goldhardt, assistant superintendents Amy Allen and Jennifer Gillis and Chief Financial Officer Karen DeFrancis.
Goldhart received a 2.1% raise — the maximum allowed under the tax cap — which bumped his annual salary from $173,451 to $177,093. His contract also was extended a year, through June 30, 2022.
Allen, Gillis and DeFrancis received 5% raises, upping their annual pay from $127,747 to $134,134. All three also had their contracts extended by a year to June 30, 2022.
School board clerk Angela Carey received a 2.1% raise, which increased her pay from $52,499 a year to $53,602.
The new contracts take effect July 1, 2021.
Voting in favor were James Porter, Kathleen Kelley Arnold, Karen Soule, Leslie Want, Jeremy Dobson, Dan Bergeron, Bill Shea, Peter Perich and Art Beaudry.
Opposed were Craig, O’Connell, Nicole Leapley and Joseph Lachance. Members Kelly Thomas and Jane Beaulieu were absent.
Craig said Wednesday she voted against approving the contracts because of budget concerns.
“The Manchester School District administration has worked hard to address the challenges and meet the needs of our students during the COVID-19 pandemic, and I’m grateful for their efforts,” Craig said in a statement. “However, the administration has warned that the district may be facing a $9 million shortfall next school year.”
O’Connell said he argued against approving the raises after reading language in the contracts for Allen, Gillis and DeFrancis that added another $5,000 to their one-time exit payments at retirement.
“At a minimum, as I proposed, the school board should have waited until the budget numbers were better understood in the June time period,” O’Connell said. “I would not have supported the tax cap raise either, but 5%...in this environment, it is a slap in the face to the teachers, families and taxpayers of Manchester and demonstrates a tone-deafness from our leadership to the harsh financial realities of the people of Manchester.”
Beaudry supported the raises, calling it an “equity issue.”
“A few years back we had some principals making more than our assistant superintendents and chief financial officer,” Beaudry said. “This brings them up to where they should be, if you look at other districts. You don’t want any members of the team leaving for more money — and probably less work — somewhere else. You usually end up paying more for someone to replace them than you would to give them a raise.”
Beaudry said Allen, Gillis and DeFrancis also agreed to contribute 5% more to their health care plans.
“We have many employees earning below $15 per hour, which is a source of embarrassment to our community,” O’Connell said. “Our new teachers are paid $39K per year, which is lower than most school districts in the state and causes difficulty in hiring highly qualified teachers. We have had numerous teachers resign their positions this year to take up similar positions in surrounding towns where they can earn 20% more for the same work. This decision delivers a chilling message to our long-serving and dedicated teachers and staff.”
Goldhardt said he was thankful to board members for approving the new contracts and raises and moving to keep the leadership team intact.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted what a massive role Jenn Gillis, Amy Allen and Karen DeFrancis play in our day-to-day operations, even as they’ve had to reinvent the wheel on what seems like a daily basis,” Goldhardt said Wednesday. “Along with the rest of the senior leadership team, they provide that needed stability and continuity that keeps us on track. Manchester is fortunate to have them, and I am grateful for their efforts.”