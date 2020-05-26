MANCHESTER -- A local non-profit that has provided sports physicals, baseline concussion testing, diagnosis, and treatment referrals for sports-related injuries at no cost to students in Manchester schools for nearly two decades has informed school officials it is no longer able to do so, due to COVID-19’s negative impact on fundraising efforts.
Most high school varsity sporting events in New Hampshire require an athletic trainer to be present on site.
“The NHIAA requires us to have a trainer on site for all practices and all games, so this is not a position we can not have or go without,” said Christine Pariseau Telge, athletic director for the Manchester school district.
New Hampshire RSA:200-49 Head Injury Policies for Student Sports states “Education is the key to identification and appropriate management of all concussions.”
In addition to mandating that school districts develop guidelines warning coaches, student-athletes, and parents of the risk of head injuries, the law requires local school districts to “distribute a concussion and head injury information sheet to all student-athletes” each year.
In addition to training coaches, students, and parents about sports safety, Safe Sports -- a 501(c)3 charitable organization dedicated to youth sports safety in the Greater Manchester area -- staffs sideline trainers for most schools in the Queen City and provides sports physicals, baseline concussion testing, diagnosis, and treatment referrals for sports-related injuries at no cost to students.
In a letter to school officials, Safe Sports Executive Director Laura Decoster and Program Director Amy Hollingworth write that financial challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted their organization.
“For Safe Sports, we were midway through a strategic plan designed to increase fundraising revenues to meet the growing cost of providing services for Manchester‘s kids,” write Decoster and Hollingworth.
According to Decoster, year over year, 2019 showed a 16% increase in fundraising revenue for Safe Sports. The group has lost several major sources of funding in corporate and individual sponsors.
“We are currently estimating that loss at approximately $200,000 over 2020,” writes Decoster. “We believe that those losses will not be recouped, although we know these sponsors are committed and plan to resume supporting as soon as possible. Unfortunately, this makes it necessary for us to begin charging the city of Manchester for Safe Sports services.”
Safe Sports is also re-examining charges to other school districts that are currently paying approximately $28,000 per school year for its services.
“We recognize that this request is not at the appropriate time in the budget cycle,” writes Decoster. “We hope that emergency funds can be found for this purpose. As you know, we are dedicated to promoting and providing a safe sporting environment for Manchester‘s kids. Although we can no longer provide services for free, the discount is still considerable. The cost to the district of pursuing a different model -- hiring athletic trainers as needed to cover games or hiring district employees to provide these services -- would no doubt be higher financially. And the cost might be even higher in terms of finding and retaining highly qualified professionals.”
Telge told board members that for $50,000, Safe Sports would provide the same services next year it currently provides the district with.
“This is currently something the athletic budget can’t pay for,” said Telge. “I hope this is something this board would agree to come up with the money for. This district would have to employ three trainers, who would have to be overseen by someone and a lot more work for the athletic department. It would be a big bite of the apple if we thought we could do this ourselves.”
School board members voted to send the matter to the Finance subcommittee for discussions on ways to come up with the $50,000 needed for Safe Sports to continue providing services.