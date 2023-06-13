Manchester school officials voiced support this week for students who organized a Youth Pride event at West High School earlier this month, after a firestorm erupted on social media over the use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money to help pay for the celebration.
An application submitted in April by Manchester West art teacher Richella Simard to the city’s Community Event and Activation (CEAG) program seeking funds included an itemized list of expenses for the event, including $800 for printed T-shirts, $500 for Pride decorations — and $500 for drag performers.
Manchester school board member Leslie Want said no drag performers were featured.
“It was a wonderful celebration of our students and our schools,” Want said. “The drag performance was not a drag performance at all. It was a young woman performing on a piano and singing. There were many happy faces, I was glad to be invited to be there.”
School board vice chairman Jim O’Connell said he attended the event, and echoed Want’s comments.
“I found it uplifting,” O’Connell said. “It was great seeing our students in a safe space where they felt free to enjoy themselves. There was food and music, it was a wonderful event.”
The comments came after two residents voiced their displeasure with the event being held in a public high school.
“We should educate students in civic pride, not gay pride,” said Manchester resident Daniel Mowry, who identified himself as a gay man while speaking during the public comment portion of Monday’s school board meeting.
“We need to stop, and we need to stop now, and worry about making our students better citizens, and not worry about their transgender, their sexual orientation.”
A second person, Richard Irving, said he was “appalled” taxpayer money was spent on the event.
“It was clearly a waste of taxpayer money,” Irving said. “We must prevent our children from being exposed to events that are for adults only. Whether we’re straight or not we must save our children from schools that teach all that ‘woke’ nonsense.”
The total cost for the event is pegged at $6,150, according to Simard’s application.
Of that total, $4,000 is covered by CEAG grant money, plus an additional $2,150 in matching funds. The city’s Community Event and Activation grant money originated from ARPA funds.
School district officials point out West High School has been hosting a Pride event since 2018, and the agenda for this event is similar to other years.
“As with other years, this is an after-school, extra-curricular, opt-in event,” Superintendent of Schools Jenn Gillis said in a statement.
“In prior years, it’s been well-attended, including students, families and members of the West Side community. This year, the group organizing the event applied for and received a Community Event and Activation Grant from American Rescue Plan Act funds through the city of Manchester. Although this is a school event, the district and partner organizations are working to help support the school as needed.”
“As a district, we support and care for all of our students as they learn and grow,” added Gillis. “Events such as this are consistent with the goals of our community-developed strategic plan, and in line with district policies.”
Mayor Joyce Craig said the Pride event was “very welcoming.”
“For an opt-in, after school event, it was packed,” Craig said. “It was nice to see students enjoying each other's company.”
School board member Ken Tassey Jr. did not attend the event, and said he would take others' word that it was a “wonderful event.”
“I would like to see more deliberation about guests that are going to an event to support our students,” Tassey said.
School board member Nicole Leapley said the event was “designed by students.”
“It was great to see kids that sometimes are shy come out of their shells and feeling safe.”
Tina Kim Philibotte, chief equity officer for the Manchester School District, said in a statement city schools are committed to “celebrating LGBTQ+ identities, lived experiences and history.”
“Events like this Pride celebration continue in West High School’s tradition of honoring youth voices in ways that feel meaningful to them,” said Philibotte in a statement. “Joyful spaces where LGBTQ+ youth feel loved, celebrated, and centered is the work of public education.”
