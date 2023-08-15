City school board members voted unanimously this week to accept a $7.6 million federal grant officials say will help the Manchester School District improve student outcomes by helping design a model to provide support for students around mental health, substance misuse, and school safety.
The model, known as a Multi-Tiered System of Support for Behavioral Health and Wellness (MTSS-B), consists of a school-based framework that provides social, emotional, and behavioral supports which promote student wellness and improve engagement in learning.
The funding, spread out over a period of five years, will allow the district to implement the model across all 21 public schools in the city, with primary goals of supporting student behavioral health, reducing exclusionary discipline and school violence, and increasing the high school graduation rate.
“The work on this model is ultimately about improving student outcomes, and I am so proud of the team and the work that has been done,” Superintendent of Schools Jenn Gillis said in a statement. “This grant is a massive win for our students, families and staff, one that will allow us to scale up our program at a pace that wouldn’t have been possible otherwise. The fact that we were even considered for this grant is a recognition of all of the work that has been done to date by our district staff and community partners.”
The district will also work to reduce stigmas associated with mental health treatment, increase access to services, and decrease the percentage of students using vaping products, officials said.
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig thanked district leadership for their successful pursuit of the funding.
“Every single student deserves a quality public education that empowers them to thrive both in and outside the classroom,” said Craig in a statement. “The MTSS-B program will allow the Manchester School District to support students and their families and promote the mental health and wellness that is critical for student achievement.”
The district will work with several community partners — including the Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester, Makin’ It Happen, Amoskeag Health, and the Manchester Health Department — to achieve project goals.
“The Manchester Health Department congratulates the Manchester School District on securing this grant award and applauds their efforts in making the mental and behavioral health needs of our community’s children a priority,” Anna Thomas, Manchester public health director, said in a statement.
Jonathan Routhier, executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Greater Manchester Mental Health Center, said partnering with city schools will strengthen access to “high quality behavioral health supports” for Manchester youth.
“By providing on-site clinicians who are well-trained in evidence-based practices, we can support students where they are learning, and help them gain resilience and skills they need for success in their education and community life,” Routhier said in a statement.
The Manchester School District’s work on the project is headed up by Stacy Champey, hired as the district’s first MTSS-B coach a few years ago.
“I am excited to be leading this work for the Manchester School District in collaboration with our community partners,” Champey said in a statement. “This funding will allow us to build capacity around current work while creating the sustainable structures and systems needed to support student behavioral health. We have a responsibility to the whole student, and addressing behavioral health from prevention through intervention supports positive outcomes for our students.”
Project AWARE, administered by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, is a program created to develop a sustainable infrastructure for school-based mental health programs and services.
Manchester School District is one of just 21 organizations around the country to receive funding via this grant opportunity.
A federal judge on Monday denied a bid by two conservative groups to block the Biden administration from canceling the federal student loans of more than 800,000 people who have been in repayment for more than 20 years.
The Biden administration on Monday issued new guidance to colleges and universities on how they could still legally encourage racial diversity on their campuses even after the U.S. Supreme Court ended affirmative action in college admissions.
Thousands of college students will get hundreds of dollars in compensation as colleges and universities move this summer to settle multimillion-dollar lawsuits stemming from canceled classes and activities during COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.