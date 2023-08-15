City school board members voted unanimously this week to accept a $7.6 million federal grant officials say will help the Manchester School District improve student outcomes by helping design a model to provide support for students around mental health, substance misuse, and school safety.

The model, known as a Multi-Tiered System of Support for Behavioral Health and Wellness (MTSS-B), consists of a school-based framework that provides social, emotional, and behavioral supports which promote student wellness and improve engagement in learning.

