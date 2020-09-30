School board members have approved a proposal to add student representatives from each Manchester high school as non-voting members, despite renewed pleas from some students upset with the process.
The vote came weeks after members of the school board’s policy committee voted 4-1 to recommend the proposal be approved by the full board.
The policy allows for eight non-voting student members to serve on the board. The student members would rotate two full school board meetings a year on a rotating basis, and serve as non-voting members on the Teaching and Learning Committee, the Finance and Facilities Committee, or Policy Committee.
The student representatives can’t vote on topics, but can propose items to the board.
In the November 2019 municipal election, voters overwhelmingly approved the ballot question, “Are you in favor of a student from each high school having a seat on the school committee as a non-voting member?”
The question was approved with 74 percent of the vote, 13,590 to 4,705. The question is non-binding, meaning the outcome should be considered by officials as they discuss the issue, but they are not obliged to abide by it.
Manchester High School Central student representatives Lilly Tague-Bleau and Kellen Barbee said they had concerns about student board members taking part in full board meetings because of how late the sessions last.
Barbee appeared before the board Monday to make a last-minute appeal to members against approving the proposal.
“In February, I said the students don’t want to be on the school board,” said Barbee. “I said the same thing two weeks ago. I stand by that here tonight. Our main grievance is with the process, not with the policy put forth tonight. Every item we bring in the past has been shot down, without any real consideration.”
“It’s extremely disheartening when the board ignores our feedback on student representation and instead focuses on the wishes of individual members and outside organizations and groups,” added Barbee. “We’re not politicians, we’re just juniors in high school. We don’t understand why this board is pushing this on us against our wishes, especially without any feedback from us. If this passes, we will consider resigning. Please don’t put us in that spot.”
Ward 11 school board member Nicole Leapley read an email from Nathan Duval, leader of the group Young Organizers United (YOU) and a senior at Manchester High School Central, offering a different point of view.
“For the last eight years, YOU has worked diligently on achieving student representation,” wrote Duval. “Respectfully my peer Kellen Barbee has not been a part of the work that YOU has done, and has not reached nearly as many students. While Kellen, Lilly, and some members of the board all oppose the idea they sadly represent the minority. The people of Manchester certainly support the idea as well as most of the students.”
Art Beaudry of Ward 9 was the lone vote against the proposal at the committee level. He filed a minority report saying he would prefer a subcommittee be established to develop a policy based on the students’ preferences, which include being heard at the beginning of the meeting and then leaving afterward as well as conveying students’ views without bringing their own politics to deliberations.
Mayor Joyce Craig expressed support for the proposal.
“The value of having someone sit with us and participate in the conversation so that we do understand fully what we are voting on is invaluable,” said Craig. “And to have a diverse representation of the schools is important.”
“This is an issue that the people of Manchester have voted on, that has been in committee, that has been on this board for over a year,” said Ward 1’s James Porter. “Dr. Leapley did the hard work of digging through policy and writing a very complete policy, that allows them to get into the committees where the sausage is really made. It will be hard, but I think sometime doing hard things in life are good, and I think it’s high time after well over a year that we vote to approve this measure.”
The proposal was approved on an 11-3 vote with only Beaudry, Joe Lachance and Bill Shea opposed. Dan Bergeron of Ward 6 was absent.