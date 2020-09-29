MANCHESTER -- School board members voted unanimously Monday to approve a slightly-altered plan to bring students back into Queen City classrooms under a hybrid learning model starting next month, after some principals expressed concerns over possible staffing issues.
Currently, students in kindergarten, pre-school and first grade are taking part in hybrid models, a combination of both remote and in-person learning, along with students at the Manchester School of Technology, English Language Learners and students with Individualized Education Plans.
All other students are currently learning remotely, a situation that’s causing anxiety and depression among some students and families, according to Supt. of Schools John Goldhardt.
Goldhardt said last week the school district has met the requirements developed with the city health department to go to the next step of reopening beginning Oct. 12.
“As I have discussed what our district has done with others in the state and other colleagues from other states, I can state without hesitation that what Manchester school district has done in our buildings has quite frankly gone above and beyond what others have provided in many other districts,” said Goldhardt. “And we’ve put measures in place that go above the standards. The bottom line is the safety protocols are in place, the metric standard has been met, and it is time to bring students back to school in a safe and responsible way following the protocols that this board has adopted.”
Sue Hannan, president of the Manchester Education Association, emailed school board members a statement prior to Monday’s meeting saying the teachers union believes the district isn’t ready, “nor will it be ready,” for hybrid to start in two weeks.
“There are far too many outstanding issues that are not being resolved,” wrote Hannan in the email, which was read into the record at Monday’s meeting. “You are right to listen to district leaders, and right to listen to parents. You have not asked the employees -- the experts -- about opening into hybrid. You are not hearing the issues, the pleas, and the threats to quit on a daily basis.”
The altered proposal approved Monday night by school board members calls for elementary schools welcoming back second-grade students the week of Oct. 12, with the Middle School at Parkside seeing fifth-grade students return and the three other middle schools welcoming back sixth-grade students.
The next two weeks will see West Side elementary schools and middle schools other than Parkside welcome back students in successive grades one week at a time. The week of Nov. 2, fifth-grade elementary classes on the East Side of the city and eighth-graders at Parkside will return.
Freshmen are expected back in classes Oct. 26 at Manchester West, Central and Memorial, with other students returning Nov. 9, after several high school principals aired concerns over staffing levels. Many high school teachers are eligible for Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) due to health risk factors, and principals said they need time to make sure staffing levels are adequate to safely welcome back students.
Manchester Memorial High School principal Shawn St. Onge said on Friday he learned a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
“There are now eight staff members on quarantine until Oct. 5, so the staffing of the buildings is a concern and being able to supervise every student that comes in the high school,” said St. Onge. “We want the families to know we want everyone in the building but we want it to be safe.”
“The staffing issue I have a bit of a problem with, because it could be an issue if we say we’re going to start in a week as well,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “We need to get to the bottom of that now, and get kids into schools, in front of teachers. The teachers are working so hard right now, I’ve seen it first hand as well, the students online and the teachers teaching online, but it is not the same.”