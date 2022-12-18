Manchester school officials say they wouldn’t support giving $15,000 to a private city basketball league, following a surprise motion from a longtime alderman to use city funds to cover the cost for some students to play.
Alderman Pat Long made a motion earlier this month to allocate up to $15,000 in contingency funds to cover the cost for some students to play in the Manchester Basketball League, created by Manchester resident and 1987 Central graduate Chris Morgan, claiming hundreds of students cut from school-run basketball teams want to play basketball but can’t afford the league’s $68 registration fee.
The motion failed on a 11-2-1 vote, with only Long and Bill Barry in favor. Joe Kelly Levasseur abstained.
Last week, school board members seemed surprised by the request.
“I would find it amazing that a Board of Mayor and Aldermen or school board would decide to make a donation to a private for-profit company for no reason other than they asked for it,” said school board Vice Chairman Jim O’Connell.
School Superintendent Jenn Gillis said if the district received a request for $15,000 it would be earmarked to go back into city school athletic programs.
“We did not have communication with this organization prior to the BMA’s request and have not had communication subsequent to the BMA request,” said Gillis.
O’Connell confirmed Manchester Basketball League is a private organization, for profit, that bills students to play sports.
“It’s a private enterprise that happens on Sunday in the city of Manchester,” said O’Connell. “If we are in the business of giving stipends, grants or monies to sports in the city of Manchester, disconnected from the school district, there are lots of organizations for profit that would like to be part of the bidding process for that money.”
The school board took no formal action on the issue, beyond a brief discussion.
Manchester school officials say they wouldn’t support giving $15,000 to a private city basketball league, following a surprise motion from a longtime alderman to use city funds to cover the cost for some students to play.
Public school teachers earned more than their counterparts in private schools in 2020-21, extending a longtime trend linked to licensing requirements and other factors, according to federal data released Tuesday.