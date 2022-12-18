Manchester school officials say they wouldn’t support giving $15,000 to a private city basketball league, following a surprise motion from a longtime alderman to use city funds to cover the cost for some students to play.

Alderman Pat Long made a motion earlier this month to allocate up to $15,000 in contingency funds to cover the cost for some students to play in the Manchester Basketball League, created by Manchester resident and 1987 Central graduate Chris Morgan, claiming hundreds of students cut from school-run basketball teams want to play basketball but can’t afford the league’s $68 registration fee.

