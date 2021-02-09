The Manchester school board this week reaffirmed its support of a policy approved last month prohibiting discrimination against transgender students, after one board member asked colleagues to reconsider their vote on the issue.
The policy faced opposition by parents concerned with bathroom access and privacy.
School board members voted 10-2 against reconsideration of the policy, with only Art Beaudry and Joe Lachance in favor. Last month’s vote was 10-2-2 to approve the policy, with Beaudry and Lachance opposed. Peter Perich and Kathleen Kelley-Arnold abstained, and Kelly Thomas was absent.
Following last month’s vote, Beaudry asked that the policy be brought back up for reconsideration at the board’s next meeting, held Monday night.
Beaudry said Monday he had been “inundated” with calls from people concerned with the policy.
“Nobody wants to discriminate against anyone,” said Beaudry. “Every student should be able to go to school and not be intimidated by anybody. We should all have access to a safe, free education. What about the student that doesn’t want to integrate with students of the opposite sex in their health classes? It seems like reverse discrimination that we’re gonna allow one student to have access to it but another student that feels uncomfortable has really no recourse.”
Manchester School District Attorney Kathryn Cox Pelletier answered Beaudry’s concerns, and suggested amending the policy to address students who don’t feel comfortable around other students in some situations.
“Any student that has a need for privacy could request it,” said Pelletier. “The intent of this policy is not to make anyone feel uncomfortable. In fact, it’s exactly the opposite. It’s to take all students and make sure they have access to the same opportunities, and to make sure that any student, for any reason, has access to privacy when they need it.”
Board members voted to amend the policy as suggested by Pelletier.
Mayor Joyce Craig supported the policy.
“For the second time this year, the Board of School Committee overwhelmingly voted in favor of protecting our trans & gender-non conforming students from discrimination,” said Craig in a statement. “Thank you to everyone, especially our students, who spoke out in favor of this important policy.”
New Hampshire enacted three pieces of non-discrimination legislation for transgender people in 2019.
Those included expanding non-discrimination provisions to health insurance and other areas, adding a non-binary gender marker (X) option to state identification documents and calling for a universal set of non-discrimination protections for students at public schools in the state.
The last measure included a recommendation that each school district and chartered public school should develop policies that address and prevent discrimination.