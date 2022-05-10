Tuesday night’s scheduled meeting of Manchester’s superintendent search committee was canceled, after members said they would defer to the full school board to establish next steps in the process during a special meeting Wednesday.
Those ‘next steps’ could range anywhere from scheduling interviews with both candidates in the coming weeks, to choosing a finalist, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.
Members of the Special Committee on the Superintendent Search have yet to publicly reveal the names of the two remaining applicants looking to become Manchester’s next superintendent of schools, but that could change when the full board meets Wednesday in the aldermanic chambers at City Hall.
The meeting is scheduled to begin immediately after the conclusion of the 6:30 p.m. Committee on Student Conduct meeting (likely 7:15 or 7:30 p.m.).
“Rather than discuss next steps as a committee, then bring those forward to the full board, the search committee is deferring to the full board to discuss how the process will move forward,” said Superintendent Search Committee Chairman and school board vice chair Jim O’Connell.
Assistant Superintendent of Schools Jennifer Gillis was chosen to serve as the interim head of the school district, and will serve until the school board selects a permanent replacement for John Goldhardt.
Goldhardt resigned as superintendent of the Manchester School District on Feb. 11, with more than a year left on his contract. He later claimed eggs were thrown at him while he walked his dog, piles of feces were left on his doorstep, and that he was attacked in Union Leader editorials before he stepped down.
The search committee consists of school board members Jason Bonilla, Karen Soule, Nicole Leapley, Peter Argeropoulos and Jim O’Connell.
The superintendent position was posted in March and was advertised both locally and nationally, with 15 candidates submitting applications. Human Resources personnel determined 10 of the applications were incomplete, school officials announced last week.
“Of the remaining five applications, it was determined three did not meet the qualifications,” school officials said in a news release. Qualifications included possessing New Hampshire certification for superintendent of schools.
Much of Wednesday’s special school board meeting will take place in nonpublic session, as board members are expected to discuss both finalists. Any action requiring a vote -- such as moving forward with one finalist, or plans to interview both -- would occur in public session.
“I anticipate some action coming out of (Wednesday’s) meeting,” said O’Connell.
School officials declined to release the names of the two finalists for the position ahead of Wednesday’s meeting. Sources with knowledge of the situation report one comes from within the Manchester school district, the other from outside the Queen City.
Comments received during recent listening sessions held around the city indicate many stakeholders would like to see someone with ties to Manchester get the job.
School board members last month authorized spending $7,600 to contract with New Hampshire Listens, a project of the University of New Hampshire Carsey School of Policy developed to promote dialogue and civic engagement in local communities, to organize the listening sessions.
Michele Holt-Shannon, director of New Hampshire Listens, met with the search committee Monday to review a report her group compiled on listening sessions held around the city to discuss what they’d like to see in the next school superintendent.
O’Connell asked if there were any common themes that came out of the listening sessions.
“The first thing that was shared is we’ve tried bringing in people from the outside, let’s try hiring someone from inside, someone who knows Manchester,” Holt-Shannon said. “People talked about how because of this turnover in leadership there’s ‘initiative fatigue,’ the lack of trust that someone who says they are going to do something will follow through.”
Sources said if there is enough support at the board level for one candidate over the other, a decision could be made as soon as this week to move forward with that person as a finalist, rather than hold public interviews with two candidates over several weeks.