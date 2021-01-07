Manchester school board members have given a consulting firm two weeks to verify data used to draft a study recommending the closure of five schools in the Queen City.
The request came during a meeting Wednesday night, after several board members raised concerns with the study prepared by MGT Consulting Group, the most recent version of which recommends closing four elementary schools and one high school, while merging two other high schools to address declining enrollment and more than $150 million in deferred maintenance and other costs.
The study suggests closing Hallsville, Gossler Park, Smyth and Wilson elementary schools, along with Central High. Other recommendations include merging Manchester School of Technology with Manchester Memorial High School.
Board members questioned portions of the study which claim closing the five schools could save the Manchester school district $47.3 million in deferred maintenance costs over the next 10 years.
“I think that the numbers are overinflated, I really do,” Mayor Joyce Craig told MGT staff during Wednesday’s remote meeting. “It's important to note that this school district has woefully underfunded deferred maintenance, to the point where I believe we’ve spent on average about $650,000 a year over the last 20 years. So the projection that we're going to save $47 million in deferred maintenance is false, because the district would never spend that. Then you say that you can use those savings to build new schools, and it doesn’t exist in the Manchester school district.”
“If you're not going to spend the money, what are you going to do about your buildings?” asked Rob Tanner, of MGT Consulting. “You can not change the oil in your car and it will run for a little while, but eventually the engine blows.”
“Welcome to Manchester,” answered Craig.
According to the audit, the average age of school buildings in Manchester is 70 years.
Board members also raised questions about differences between the current study and an audit done in 2018 ahead of the district’s redistricting effort, which said additional space was needed at local elementary schools because they were overcrowded.
“We know that a school’s facility has a direct impact on a student’s learning, and that well-maintained facilities can have positive effects on student achievements and test scores,” said Craig. “It’s what we all want, but the disparity between the two facilities reports is concerning. We can’t ask the community for feedback on something that we have not validated.”
“If I can trust the numbers, I can support them,” said school board member Art Beaudry. “But I’ve got to know where you got them from so I can validate them. We lost a lot of kids over the last few years ... where did they go? I want to know where these kids went.”
“I can't make any decisions on the future of Manchester schools until I’m confident in the numbers,” said school board member Nicole Leapley.
The recommendations are being made to address years of declining enrollment and so-called “empty seats” in local schools, which MGT estimates will cost the Manchester School District $1.9 million this fiscal year.
There are currently 3,701 empty seats in schools across the district, spots formerly occupied by students. The audit reports that number is projected to grow to more than 4,500 over the next 10 years. MGT estimates Manchester schools could spend more than $20 million over the next 10 years if efforts are not taken to reduce the excess capacity.
“We have made a deliberate decision, this board has, to keep what you’re calling ‘empty seats’ in order to improve education opportunities for our students and decrease class sizes,” said Craig. “That’s the rub I have. You’re looking at ‘empty seats,’ and this district has worked hard to try to decrease class sizes and improve educational outcomes for our students.”
School board members approved a motion asking MGT to verify data used in the study and answer questions submitted by officials in time for a Jan. 25 meeting, then present a new draft of the study at a Feb. 8 meeting.
“Before we move forward, we need answers to every question we’re asking,” said Craig.