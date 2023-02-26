Manchester school board members are sending a proposed Fiscal Year 2024 tax-cap budget of $191,759,220 to city aldermen for approval.
The final number represents an increase over the $188,759,220 tax cap budget reviewed by the school board’s Committee on Finance and Facilities.
School officials said they were able to boost the budget number by making adjustments to health trust funding, which allowed Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to be used towards the tax-cap budget.
The ESSER funds must be spent by fall 2024, Manchester Superintendent of Schools Jenn Gillis told school board members.
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig quoted a resident who spoke during a public hearing on the proposal, saying budgets are “reflective of values and principles.”
“But when you have a tax cap, sometimes that’s hard, because you’re limited by ordinance,” Craig said. “It’s one of the challenges this board faces every budget season. It’s difficult, it’s never perfect, and things get left off and none of us like it but we do the best we can with what we have. I think this is a very strong budget, and I applaud the effort that went into it.”
The budget contains $1.5 million in salary increases, $1.7 million in additional employee benefits, and nearly $4.5 million in reductions for transportation services.
The budget was drafted using an FY’24 tax cap of 4.96% — an increase in tax revenue of $5,578,043 over the FY’23 school district appropriation of $190,328,128.
The budget supports 12,319 Manchester school district students, along with services at charter and parochial schools in the city.
School board members also approved a $192,756,869 “Additional Needs Budget,” listing items the district would fund over and above the tax cap budget if given nearly $4 million in additional funds.
The “Additional Needs Budget” includes funds for improvements in:
• Technology — cyber security ($89,000), equipment ($776,921), software ($105,492) for a total of $971,413;
• Teaching & Learning — staffing ($420,000) to increase high school class offerings consistent with the course catalog and decrease class size at the middle school level;
• Legal — staffing ($105,000);
• Equity — staffing ($1,743,236), community partnerships ($230,000), programmatic build up ($200,000), for a total of $2,173,236;
• Athletics — increase the number of sports offered ($57,000), and $156,000 in additional equipment;
• District — increase in staffing ($115,000).
The school district’s FY’24 school food and nutrition budget comes in at $5,819,971, while Capital Improvement Plan projects total $5,475,000.
