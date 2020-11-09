Manchester school board members have delayed a vote on winter athletics at city schools for at least two weeks, after administrators said more data is needed.
School board members voted unanimously Monday night to table the topic until their next regularly scheduled meeting, slated for the Monday of Thanksgiving week.
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association Council already has unanimously approved winter sports for the 2020-2021 school year and is waiving the bylaw that requires schools to play a minimum number of games in their divisions to qualify for the postseason.
Christine Pariseau Telge, athletic director for the Manchester School District, had submitted a memo to board members seeking approval for high school basketball, spirit, swimming, gymnastics, Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, wrestling, hockey and indoor track.
According to a memo from Telge, divisional athletic directors are working on regionalized schedules for most sports, keeping travel at a minimum.
Schedules also would be shortened, with games beginning the week of Jan. 17 and running for five or six weeks, with open tournament play at the end of the season.
No spectators will be permitted at indoor games “following recommendations from the Manchester Health Department,” Telge wrote.
As of last week, facilities for indoor track and swimming have not been confirmed, according to Telge. If suitable facilities aren’t available, the district hopes to offer these as club sports during the winter season.
COVID-19 guidelines and protocols will be in place for all teams, Telge wrote. Winter cheerleading will be limited to practices for the divisional tournament.
Telge was also asking for the board to approve basketball at the middle school level. Those schedules also would be shortened, with travel kept to 30 minutes when possible.
Because of a lack of elementary school facilities, no sports will be offered at that level in Manchester this winter.
Mask usage would be required for all entry and exit from facilities as well as when teams are on sidelines and not able to socially distance. Coaches would be required to take daily temperatures and complete COVID-19 questionnaires for all athletes.
Asst. Supt. of Schools Amy Allen said Monday night no winter sports teams will engage in any practice sessions until the board discusses and votes on the topic.
“We’re not going to be doing any practicing,” said Allen. “We’re in between seasons, and we have time to focus on the data points and work with the health department.”
School officials said no winter coaches have been hired at this point, pending a vote by the school board on athletics.