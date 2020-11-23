Manchester school board members voted to table a vote on winter athletics at city schools for another two weeks, in an effort to gather additional data on COVID-19 and its current impact locally before making a decision.
The vote to table was 9-6, with Mayor Joyce Craig, James Porter, Karen Soule, Leslie Want, Jersey Dobson, Dan Bergeron, Art Beaudry, Nicole Leapley, and Kelly Thomas. Opposed were Kathleen Kelley-Arnold, Bill Shea, Peter Perich, Jane Beaulieu, Jim O’Connell and Joe Lachance.
The vote marks the second time this month school board members have voted to table the topic of winter sports, seeking additional data from local health officials and school administrators.
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association Council has unanimously approved winter sports for the 2020-2021 school year and is waiving the bylaw that requires schools play a minimum number of games in their divisions to qualify for the postseason.
Christine Pariseau Telge, athletic director for the Manchester School District, submitted a memo to board members seeking approval for high school basketball, spirit, swimming, gymnastics, Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, wrestling, hockey and indoor track.
Telge was also asking for the board to approve basketball at the middle school level. Those schedules also would be shortened, with travel kept to 30 minutes when possible.
Because of a lack of elementary school facilities, no sports will be offered at that level in Manchester this winter.
Several board members expressed opinions on both sides of the issue before voting to table the matter, with many citing safety concerns.
“We really need to keep our kids safe,” sid school board member Karen Soule. “I really don't think we should have spectators, and I think it should stay no spectators until the supt. comes back to make that change.”
“If our students are not in class, why would we have them (play sports)?” said Art Beaudry. “I know these athletes are going to be upset, but I would rather err on the side of caution than putting them in a situation where they might become infected.”
“I think our athletes and our students need something to get them out of the house,” said Peter Perich. “I absolutely agree within our supt. it would be safer for kids to play as a school team then to be traveling as a travel team. I definitely agree with the no fans.”
“This is a no win vote,” said school board vice chair Leslie Want. “No matter what decision we make here tonight, somebody is going to be upset with us. This board has the ability to shut this down the minute it isn’t working. Our students will be safer playing in the school environment than they will be out in the community.”
According to a memo from Telge, divisional athletic directors have worked on creating regionalized schedules for most sports, keeping travel at a minimum.
Schedules also would be shortened, with games possibly beginning the week of Jan. 17 and running for five or six weeks, with open tournament play at the end of the season.
No spectators will be permitted at indoor games in the city “following recommendations from the Manchester Health Department,” Telge wrote.
Facilities for indoor track and swimming have not been confirmed, according to Telge. If suitable facilities aren’t available, the district hopes to offer these as club sports during the winter season.
COVID-19 guidelines and protocols will be in place for all teams, Telge wrote. Winter cheerleading will be limited to practices for the divisional tournament.
Mask usage would be required for all entry and exit from facilities as well as when teams are on sidelines and not able to socially distance. Coaches would be required to take daily temperatures and complete COVID-19 questionnaires for all athletes.
School board members voted last week to have Manchester public schools shift back to full-remote learning until at least Jan. 19 in anticipation of a spike in COVID-19 cases and staff holiday travel, beginning Nov. 23.
In-person learning will continue for students in specialized instruction programs.