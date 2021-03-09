Manchester students would get more classroom time as soon as March 31 under changes to the district's reentry plan that the school board will vote on tonight[ Wednesday].
Currently, half the district's students learn in-person Mondays and Tuesdays and attend remotely Thursdays and Fridays, and the other half attend remotely Monday-Tuesday and in-person Thursday-Friday.
Wednesdays are set aside for deep cleaning and teacher lesson planning.
Under a proposal by Superintendent John Goldhardt, Wednesdays would become an in-person instruction day, with classes ending an hour and a half early to allow teachers to engage in professional development and lesson planning.
The two halves of the student population would alternate in-person attendance on Wednesdays beginning March 31.
Students would attend three days a week one week and two days a week the next week.
For example, beginning March 29, the first group of students would meet Monday through Wednesday in-person, with remote learning Thursday and Friday.
Starting the week of April 5, the second group would be remote Monday and Tuesday and in-person Wednesday through Friday.
The proposal was revealed at a school board meeting Monday night, after school officials announced the district will begin vaccinating all school district staff this weekend. City health officials will operate COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Friday and Saturday at Manchester Memorial High School. Second doses will be administered in April.
Goldhardt said news of the upcoming clinics felt like a “light at the end of the tunnel, a very real sign of hope.”
“This is fantastic news not only for our staff, but for our students and families, as well,” Goldhardt said. “Preparing for this has been a monumental task, and it wouldn’t be possible if not for the collaboration between the district and Health Department.”
Goldhardt said he plans on full in-person learning by the fall but is hopeful it could be possible by late April or May if the district can achieve herd immunity by then.
“It is my intent that we have 100% in-person learning beginning in September 2021, and that we do as much as practical to prepare for that before this current school year ends,” Goldhardt said. “Our students cannot continue to be in this current model long-term, and the adults cannot continue to do it either.
"Due to the quickness of the vaccine, it is time for us to ramp up our efforts to get more learning time in our school buildings for in-person learning and to prepare for more in the future.”
Some schools could offer in-person learning four days a week before May if principals draw up and submit plans that account for least six feet of social distancing for all students and those plans are verified and signed off on by administrators.
Mayor Joyce Craig asked why Goldhardt’s proposal couldn’t be implemented immediately.
“There’s a strong desire -- I’ll speak as a parent for myself and other parents in the community -- to safely get our kids back to school as soon as possible,” Craig said. “Safely is the key word. Any way we can do that, I think we should move as quickly as we can.”
Goldhardt said SAT exams are scheduled for the week before March 31, and changing the schedule could upset that process. Craig asked whether Manchester middle and elementary schools could make the switch immediately, with only high schools waiting until the suggested March 31 start date. Goldhardt said that could work.
Because the proposal was not included in the agenda for Monday’s meeting, school board members ultimately decided to agree to hold a special meeting tonight[ Wednesday] to vote on it. The meeting will begin immediately after the 5 p.m. Finance and Facilities Committee meeting.