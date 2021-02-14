Manchester school board members will meet to vote this week on a school budget number — or numbers — to send to aldermen that involve what Superintendent John Goldhardt called “difficult, but necessary decisions,” including the closure of Hallsville Elementary School.
Members of the city’s Board of School Committee finance committee voted unanimously last week to send two budget numbers to the full board for a vote this week — a level-funded fiscal-year 2022 budget that comes in at approximately $180 million, and a tax cap-compliant budget number of approximately $173 million.
Goldhardt said the district is losing more than $5 million in funding related to declines in student enrollment and families qualifying for free or reduced-price lunch at the same time that it faces a $2.6 million increase in costs associated with the state retirement system.
The full school board is scheduled to hold a public hearing on both budget numbers Wednesday at 5:45 p.m., followed by a special meeting of the full school board at 6 p.m. Both meetings will be held remotely.
Goldhardt’s proposed budget includes the closure of Hallsville and an overall reduction in force of the equivalent of 15.8 full-time district staff.
“Our budget picture would undoubtedly be worse if not for COVID-19 relief funds earmarked for the school district totaling $37 million,” Goldhardt said in a statement. “The first allotments of $6.7 million and $4.3 million allowed for one-time expenditures, including health and safety upgrades to allow us to safely return to school buildings, and technology upgrades to improve the remote learning environment.
“The allotment of $26 million will enable one-time expenditures that will, among other priorities, fill gaps in our operating budget, continue needed investments in technology, and fund programs and resources to respond to learning loss during the pandemic.”
Goldhardt proposes about $5.2 million in salary cuts, health insurance and benefit reductions for staff, cuts in special education costs and other reductions.
“Our next budget must balance the financial realities of this pandemic with meeting the needs of our students,” he said. “In some cases, this will mean making difficult, but necessary decisions.”
School officials also plan to ask the school board to request that aldermen forgive approximately $400,000 on a $2.8 million loan for textbooks, and close underused wings of local public high schools to generate another $250,000 in savings.
Goldhardt is hopeful that reductions can be achieved by not replacing some of the 50 staff members expected to retire this summer.
Hallsville, built on Jewett Street in 1891, is the oldest operating school in the city. In need of millions of dollars in repairs, it is one of five schools recommended for closure in a facilities study prepared by MGT Consulting Group.
The study suggests closing Hallsville, Gossler Park, Smyth and Wilson elementary schools and Central High. Other recommendations include merging Manchester School of Technology with Manchester Memorial High School to address declining enrollment and more than $150 million in deferred maintenance and other costs.
Goldhardt said if Hallsville is closed, the school district would continue with its plans to shift the school’s fifth-graders to Southside Middle School, with the remaining students going to other schools in the city.
Goldhart said the changes can be made without increasing class sizes.