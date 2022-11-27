City school board members will discuss the proposed high school course catalog for the 2023-24 school year tonight, a topic that sparked debate last week over deleveling policies.

The Manchester Board of School Committee Teaching and Learning Committee voted 3-2 last week to recommend the catalog to the full board for approval, after hearing from students and administrators speaking both for and against doing away with leveling.

