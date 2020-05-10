MANCHESTER -- School board members are scheduled to hear a proposal from one of the founders of Manchester Proud on ways to address overcrowding at some of the city’s 22 public schools, and underutilized space at others.
In February, the Board of School Committee adopted the community group Manchester Proud’s blueprint for the school district, titled “Our Community’s Plan for Manchester’s Future of Learning.”
Over the next year, school administrators are looking to develop a Facilities Master Plan for the district.
The Manchester School District has 13,218 students in academic year 2019/2020. Over the last 10 years, enrollment has declined by 2,595 students, on average approximately 1.9% per year, primarily in the city’s three high schools.
According to a memo sent to school board members ahead of Monday’s meeting, Barry Brensinger of Lavallee Brensinger Architects proposes setting up an Assessment and Planning Team to oversee an assessment of school facilities.
According to a timeline outlined in the memo, step one would involve organizing the planning team by the end of June, then gathering information on facilities between July and October 2020.
The proposal specifies that the assessment and coordination services of Matuszewski Architects and Lavallee Brensinger Architects will be provided on a pro-bono basis through Manchester Proud, specifically noting that, “The pro-bono services of Matuszewski and Lavallee Brensinger Architects are offered with the stipulation that they not be excluded from competing for future projects with MSD and the City of Manchester.”
According to Ward 9’s Art Beaudry, school board members voted unanimously to have Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt and administrators put together a Request for Proposals (RFP) for firms to conduct a “true” facilities study.
“We’re looking for an independent group, maybe one with no ties to the city, to take an honest look at the facilities and enrollment,” said Beaudry. “We’re going to need that if we’re looking at closing a school.”
Beaudry said he believes Goldhardt and staff are expected to complete the draft RFP by next week.
“I’m not sure why this new proposal is on the agenda,” said Beaudry.
The proposal calls for compiling planning data, including enrollment projections (by grade), demographic trends, business/community needs and potential partnerships. The plan would be to gather available data and estimate probable costs of repairs on existing buildings, and conduct visioning workshops to identify and explore facilities opportunities.
A report to the school board on the study’s findings would be available by January 2021.
According to the memo, the overall budget for the proposed assessment and planning process would be prepared in June for school board review and approval.