Manchester school officials this week unanimously approved a plan that would reduce the number of city high schools and elementary schools and signed off on a proposal to increase the district’s minimum starting wage to $15 an hour.
In the updated facilities plan, Gillis recommended the board adopt a “3-4-12 model” for the district -- three high schools, four middle schools and 12 elementary schools. Manchester is currently home to four high schools, four middle schools, and 13 elementary schools.
Gillis’s presentation did not include recommendations for any specific school closures.
“Our school buildings are aging rapidly, so this work is urgent and there is no time to waste," Gillis said in a statement. "Adopting a conceptual model will allow us to move to the next step in the process, which includes gathering additional community feedback, and developing specific task lists and timelines.”
School officials say the proposed “3-4-12” model is supported by information gathered through previous studies, including a 2018 Long-Range Facilities Plan, 2021 Capacity/Utilization Review and 2021 Davis Demographics Study.
The district next will publish a request for proposals (RFP) related to the project's steps.
Ward 4’s Leslie Want said a request for community input should be included in the RFP process to stress how important that is.
“If we are doing our own community input, and they are not a part of it, they may see that as not integral to the work,” Want said.
Ward 8’s Peter Perich said retaining the concept of neighborhood schools moving forward is important.
“If we think of cutting a school, it’s important to me those kids still feel like they’re in a neighborhood school,” Perich said.
3 high schools or 2?
At Large board member Jim O’Connell said he was excited the district is at the point where a long-range facilities plan is on the table for review, but he would prefer a two high school model.
“I just strongly feel a two high school solution is the right one for the city of Manchester,” O’Connell said. “I don't think we need to divide our resources across three areas, but we can talk about that. I really want us to go as fast as we can while doing it right, because we’re really behind the 8-ball here.”
“We’ve learned when we go fast, sometimes we make mistakes,” Gillis said.
Manchester school board members previously authorized administrators to spend up to $50,000 to hire a project manager to oversee implementation of the district’s long-term facilities plan.
The 16-page plan presented in June includes three phases for work to be performed at schools across the district, but it lacks specific dates for completion of the phases.
The first phase of the plan calls for a project manager to be assigned to oversee facilities renovation and any potential construction or demolition.
The second phase will zero in on renovations at current schools, based on feedback received at community input sessions over the past year. All but one of the 13 elementary schools in the city will likely receive some sort of renovation, with the exception of Weston Elementary.
Wilson Elementary School could be in line for a complete renovation, according to the report.
Phase 2 also will include the completion of the city’s four public middle schools into grade 5-to-8 schools.
Plans for the city’s public high schools also will be discussed. Feedback received during the community input sessions showed residents didn't support merging Manchester’s high schools into a "mega" high school, though they did back renovations or rebuilding the existing high schools.
The final phase is expected to examine the long-term viability of the elementary schools and finalize plans for the high schools.
Projected costs for any of the phases have yet to be determined, school officials said, because ongoing and impending housing projects could impact future enrollment figures.
$15 an hour to start
Earlier this summer, school officials were asked to consider the feasibility of paying all hourly employees in the Manchester School District at least $15 an hour, after the city raised the minimum wage for all its full-time employees to $15 an hour in June.
Manchester School District Chief Financial Officer Karen DeFrancis has been reviewing the cost to the district of raising the minimum wage for all full-time hourly employees to $15 beginning with the start of Fiscal Year 2024 on July 1, 2023.
Monday night, Gillis presented the district’s plans to achieve that goal. The district’s proposal also includes proportional increases based on employees’ labor classifications.
The changes impact workers in three groups: paraprofessionals, food services and 21st Century Program staff.
In all, the proposed changes will raise the wages of 372 district employees, with a total fiscal impact of $810,357.
”I’m thrilled that the Board of School Committee unanimously supported a $15 minimum wage for both full-time and part-time Manchester School District employees tonight,” said Mayor Joyce Craig in a statement. “Every staff member working for our district contributes to our students’ education and deserves to make a living wage. Now, we’ll be able to attract more high-quality staff to support our kids and retain and motivate the hardworking employees already serving within our schools.”
“This is the right thing to do for our staff, our students and our community,” Gillis said. “Raising wages will improve the quality of life for our employees and will help the district retain and recruit for critical positions that have a direct impact on students.”
Both proposals passed unanimously.