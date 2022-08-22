Manchester school officials this week unanimously approved a plan that would reduce the number of city high schools and elementary schools and signed off on a proposal to increase the district’s minimum starting wage to $15 an hour.

In the updated facilities plan, Gillis recommended the board adopt a “3-4-12 model” for the district -- three high schools, four middle schools and 12 elementary schools. Manchester is currently home to four high schools, four middle schools, and 13 elementary schools.

