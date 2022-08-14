School lunch prices could increase this fall in Manchester, with the school board's Finance and Facilities Subcommittee scheduled to hear a proposal this week to increase the paid lunch price for the 2022-2023 school year by 10 cents to offset higher food and supply costs.

Jim Connors, director of Food and Nutrition Services for the Manchester School District, is proposing increasing the cost of school lunches, breakfasts and milk by 10 cents.

