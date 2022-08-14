School lunch prices could increase this fall in Manchester, with the school board's Finance and Facilities Subcommittee scheduled to hear a proposal this week to increase the paid lunch price for the 2022-2023 school year by 10 cents to offset higher food and supply costs.
Jim Connors, director of Food and Nutrition Services for the Manchester School District, is proposing increasing the cost of school lunches, breakfasts and milk by 10 cents.
Current school lunch prices are $2.75 at city high schools and middle schools, and $2.50 at elementary schools. The new prices would be $2.85 for lunch at high schools and middle schools, and $2.60 at elementary schools.
Breakfast at all schools costs $1.30 currently, with milk costing 50 cents. Under the new proposal, breakfast would jump to $1.40, and milk to 60 cents.
The last school lunch increase approved in Manchester was a 10-cent hike in September 2019. Prior to that, prices were increased by 10 cents in 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2011, 2008, 2007 and 2001, and 15 cents in 2003 and 1998.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) school nutritional waivers were set to expire June 30, but the Keep Kids Fed Act extended the waivers through mid-September.
The waivers allow all students, regardless of income, to eat school meals for free for the first time in modern history. Prior to the pandemic, free meals were only given to students who are considered low income.
In the 2019 federal fiscal year, 74.2% of meals were free or reduced price, according to the USDA.
The program started in the early days of the pandemic, when many schools were closed and children who relied on a free or reduced-price school meal faced the possibility of losing their only healthy meal of the day.
The program also allowed the meals to be eaten off site, so that families could pick up the meals from closed schools and take them home for their children aged 18 and under.
The USDA issued a waiver for New Hampshire for the 2022-23 school year for the National School Lunch Program regarding the Paid Lunch Equity tool (PLE). School food authorities with a zero or positive account balance as of Dec. 31, 2021, are exempt from completing the PLE calculator tool and requirement to increase paid lunch prices for the upcoming school year.
“We qualify for this exemption this year,” writes Connors in a memo to school board members. “Even though we are not required to increase the paid lunch price, it is our recommendation that we do to increase the price by 10 cents to offset the anticipated food and supply cost increases in FY’23.”
A bipartisan Senate bill, the Support Kids Not Red Tape Act of 2022, would extend the expanded program until September 2023, if passed. The bill currently has 51 co-sponsors in the Senate, including New Hampshire Democratic Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, but has yet to receive a hearing after being introduced in late March.
