Manchester school officials will hear preliminary plans on how the district intends to spend millions in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.
The money comes from a variety of federal COVID-19 relief funds, including the American Rescue Plan (ARP) and the CARES Act, and is meant to support schools as they continue to respond to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In total, New Hampshire has received more than $233 million in ESSER funding. Last Thursday the U.S. Department of Education announced the approval of the state’s ARP ESSER plan and distributed third round funding totaling $116 million to the Granite State.
Since March 2020, Manchester School District has been allocated the following in ESSER funds as part of the three federal COVID-19 relief packages:
CARES Act (ESSER I): $6,697,800.84
CRRSA Act (ESSER II): $26,018,267.60
ARP (ESSER III): $58,433,333.24
The Manchester School District’s allocation of ARP funds must be expended by September 30, 2024.
School officials propose spending the most significant portion of funds during the upcoming school year, and reducing amounts allocated for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years as follows:
School Year (SY) 2021-22: $18,119,882
SY 2022-23: $14,637,479
SY 2023-24: $13,825,042
According to preliminary plans prepared for school board members, $3,156,000 would be used for cleaning and layered mitigation supplies and materials, such as PPE, MERV 13 filters, and to cover increased energy costs.
About $25 million to $40 million would be spent on upgrades to the ventilation system at district school buildings.
Another $6 million to $10 million would be allocated for Green Acres Elementary School construction, and $240,000 on district office construction.
The bulk of cost those funds would go to improve ventilation, with the remainder creating additional office and meeting space.
Several million dollars are allocated for teaching and learning expenditures:
Teaching personnel ($3,487,500): A total of 44.5 full-time equivalent positions across the district, including interventionalists, ELL, special education, and guidance counselors.
Student support personnel ($1,170,000): Staff for academic support centers at middle schools, Saturday intensive intervention program, extended learning opportunities and the proposed Active Student Support Team.
Student enrichment and support programming ($440,000): Expansion of extracurricular programming for elementary and middle schools, and community partner supports.
Clinical service providers ($375,000): Occupational and speech therapists and psychologists.
Family support personnel ($300,000): 5 new Bilingual Family Liaisons to provide needed support to ELL families in navigating the school system and accessing services.
Family support programming ($50,000): Parent education seminars and services to support families.
District-wide support personnel ($1,223,000): District-level positions to provide systemic support for new and existing student support programs including a data analyst, guidance director, professional learning coordinator, curriculum directors and administrative assistants.
Additional student transportation ($250,000): Costs associated with expanded after-school tutoring, extracurricular activities and programming.
Staff training and professional development ($5,000,000 for three years): Professional development days for district staff and professional training.
Materials and resources ($5,600,000): Acquisition of learning programs, curricula, materials and software.
Technology and supports ($3,424,382): Three-year plan for technology, including Cleartouch panels and Chromebook replacement.