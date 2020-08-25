MANCHESTER - School officials in the state’s largest school district warned this week they may not have enough teachers to provide in-person learning for kindergarten and first grade students when schools open next month, based on the number of educators who qualify for exceptions to in-person teaching under federal law.
School board members will hold a special meeting on Monday, Aug. 31, to review additional guidelines for the reopening of schools in Manchester, following a marathon meeting Monday night that stretched into Tuesday morning. Board members opted to table the guidelines to allow administrators additional time to gather information regarding the number of teachers available for K-1st grade classes, as well as health metrics to be used in determining when to return to in-person learning in city schools.
The vote to table was nearly unanimous, with only At Large member Joe Lachance opposed.
Earlier this month school board members approved plans to have students in grades 2-12 open the school year learning remotely, then transition to an optional hybrid model at the end of the first quarter.
Board members also voted to have students in grades pre-K through first attend in person two days a week for the first quarter.
Supt. of Schools John Goldhardt said administrators in the district have been reviewing applications from kindergarten and first grade teachers looking to be granted exceptions to providing in-person teaching through the Americans with Disabilities Act and leaves under the Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) and Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
“Based upon these requests we are left in quite a quandary, and sadly I must report we do not have enough staff who are willing to come in and provide instruction for these students,” said Goldhardt. “Some asked to be out on remote, some are asking to be out on leave.
According to Goldhardt, at least of the 25 of the 128 K-1st grade teachers in the district appear to meet federal guidelines for exceptions to n-person teaching.
Mayor Joyce Craig asked if the 100 teachers remaining would be enough to teach these young students.
“It should be, if they all come,” said Goldhardt, who added that more teachers could apply for leaves in the coming days. “These numbers are very fluid. It’s very discouraging”
School officials said about 1,019 students are enrolled in first grade this fall, with between 70 and 75 percent of families looking to send their students to school in-person for two days a week, under the approved hybrid model.
“I think, Dr. Goldhardt, understanding that over 70 percent of families that are interested in selecting this hybrid model, it would be beneficial for you to get final numbers on how many teachers we have available,” said Craig.
Goldhardt said there are 536 fewer students enrolled in Manchester schools this year compared to last year.
“If this trend continues, we will have to RIF (reduction in force) employees, both certified and non-certified,” said Goldhardt. “Regardless of how we feel about remote learning, the longer we stay in a remote mode, the more students we will lose.”
Manchester Health Dept. Director Anna Thomas said Sunday was the first day since March the city did not report a new case of COVID-19.
Thomas and other health officials discussed the metrics proposed to guide the district through the reopening process.
The main metric for reopening involves a 14-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 people. If the community has less than 5 new cases per 100,000 people it’s considered low risk, a situation that could favor in-person learning. If the community reports 5-9 cases per 100,000 people it’s in the moderate risk category, while 10 or more new cases per 100,000 residents, meanwhile, is considered high risk, and more amenable to remote learning.
Two additional steps must also be met before students return to school - can the school implement recommended COVID-19 health and safety measures, and is the school and health system ready to monitor for and respond to COVID-19.
“What do we do with the class themselves if a teacher or student comes down with it, do the students have to be tested to come back?” asked school board member Art Beaudry.
Phil Alexakos, chief operations officer of the city’s health department, said health investigators would determine the area of the building the student or faculty member would have been in while infectious, and what other students or individuals they had contact with.
“Any positive cases, we look at all potential exposures,” said Alexakos.
According to the guidelines discussed Monday night, a ‘cluster’ is defined as 3-plus cases in a single classroom. A cluster may not result in an entire school being closed, though a cluster will result in all students and teachers in the classroom where it occurred being quarantined for a minimum of 14 days. All students and educators will also be encouraged to get tested for COVID-19.
Under the guidelines, an outbreak is defined as three or more clusters. In the event of an outbreak, all parents and employees will be informed and will result in the entire school being closed for 14 days, and anyone who has come into contact with anyone who’s tested positive for COVID-19 will be asked to quarantine for 14 days.
The specific health-related protocols have yet to be finalized, official said.
In this scenario, all students and teachers will be encouraged to be tested for COVID-19.
The district has been developing bus routes to accommodate all the models the district is looking at, along with enhanced cleaning procedures and ‘soft shields’ for buses to protect drivers during the boarding and unboarding of buses.
“We will be looking for riders to wear face coverings while on the buses,” said Asst. Supt. Jenn Gillis.
The district’s reopening plan calls for older students to move to a hybrid model with in-person instruction two days a week by mid-November, if current COVID-19 data supports such a move and safety protocols are in place. Students will have the option of returning to school or continuing with remote learning.
School board members also previously voted to allow teachers in grades 2-12 with adequate equipment and permission from administrators to teach remotely from home, though the district will not cover their internet or electrical costs. Teachers in those same grades who want to teach in person will be allowed to do so.
Manchester schools will open for the 2020-2021 school year Sept. 9 to give administrators and staff more time to prepare for reopening. Preschool students will start Sept. 14. The school year was scheduled to begin Sept. 2
If and when students return to in-person learning, all those over the age of 2 as well as staff will be required to wear masks and stay six feet apart inside school buildings..
Under the plan, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday will be designated as regular remote learning days to begin the year, and Wednesdays will be set aside for independent learning, as well as interventions, academic coaching, tutoring, small group re-teaching of material, and other things that require particular attention.
In October, Goldhardt and other administrators will work with the Manchester Health Department to evaluate the remote learning model, current COVID-19 numbers in the community and safety precautions. At that point, they will recommend whether to stay in remote learning or move to the hybrid model in the second quarter.
In the hybrid model, students will attend school in-person two days each week and learn remotely two other days.