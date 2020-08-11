MANCHESTER — Several sports at Manchester public high schools have been given the green light to engage in competitive play this fall, while others considered “high risk” for spreading COVID-19 among athletes remain on hold.
Manchester school board members voted Monday to allow sports categorized as low- and moderate-risk to be played this fall at Manchester High School Central and Manchester Memorial High School, both Division I schools. No vote was taken regarding sports at Manchester High School West.
School board members also have yet to vote on whether to allow fans in attendance at local high school sporting events this fall.
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association (NHIAA) Council met last week to determine the first dates that fall athletic contests can be played. Start dates are based on a sport’s particular risk category — low, moderate or high.
The low-risk sports of bass fishing and golf can begin competition on Sept. 10. Moderate-risk sports of cross country, field hockey, soccer, unified soccer and volleyball can start competing on Sept. 18.
High-risk sports of football and spirit may begin competing on Sept. 25. Cross country was originally classified as low risk, but council members wanted to provide longer time for athletes’ conditioning before the first competition.
The NHIAA council also removed a mandate that schools must play a minimum number of games within their division in order to qualify for postseason tournament play. The move allows schools to pursue a more regionalized scheduling model, if they choose, without missing out on the ability to compete for a state championship.
Manchester school officials said this week Central and Memorial will play in a Division I regional group that includes high schools in Bedford, Concord, and Goffstown. Hanover is included for soccer competition.
“I have some concerns with volleyball, because it’s indoors, and football, because people are face-to-face,” said school board member Kathleen Kelley Arnold of Ward 2.
Ward 1’s James Porter offered a friendly amendment to approve low- and moderate-risk sports for competitive play, but hold off voting on allowing high risk sports until more data on the COVID-19 situation is available.
School officials said some sports are already involved in practice games.
“They are 6 feet social distancing,” said Assistant Supt Amy Allen. “We do have field hockey, the intrasquad play that is happening.”
Some members suggested waiting to take any vote on sports, but Allen said that would cause problems for the district.
“I would caution against that, because we have to do some sort of scheduling with our partners in order to get this to work,” said Allen.
The motion to allow low and moderate risk sports seasons begin on the NHIAA start dates — with a decision on high risk sports delayed to the school board’s next meeting — passed 11-4. Opposed were Art Beaudry, Kelly Thomas, Joe Lachance and Nicole Leapley.
Due to the pandemic, administrators asked school board members to waive two policies: Student Policy 116.1, which covers academic expectations of student-athletes, and 157 (7), which involves travel for athletes.
The policy, which requires athletes ride on a school bus to any away games, was modified to allow parents to bring the athletes to road games.
The motion on the travel policy modification passed 14-1 with only Dan Bergeron of Ward 6 opposed. The academic expectations policy waiver passed 10-5, with Leslie Want, Bill Shea, Beaudry, Thomas and Lachance opposed.
The school board is scheduled to meet again in two weeks, a week before tryouts begin for fall sports. Health officials are expected to present more information regarding high risk sports at that time.